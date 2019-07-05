Billie Lee Reveals How Lisa Vanderpump Is Doing After Quitting ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Billie Lee is offering an update.

Billie Lee is opening up about how Lisa Vanderpump has been doing in the weeks since she decided to officially quit her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine on July 5, the Vanderpump Rules star said that while she hasn’t seen Vanderpump since the tragic and sudden loss of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, she was doing well in early June, prior to the heartbreaking loss.

“She just seems like a lighter person. I’m so happy for her leaving the Real Housewives,” Lee told the magazine, noting that she ran into Vanderpump during an outing at TomTom in West Hollywood, California.

According to Lee, she’s happy to see that Vanderpump will now be getting some much-needed time off from the show to grieve the loss of her mom, as well as the 2018 suicide of her brother, Mark Vanderpump.

“She needs time to mourn her brother and now her mom. She needs time for herself. She’s a busy woman and every time I would see her, she was rushing off somewhere. She’s stressed out and I can just tell that she just was holding a lot in,” Lee recalled.

Following the loss of her brother, Vanderpump was forced to begin production on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules and the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and didn’t decide to walk way from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until early June, just before she was due to reunite with her co-stars to film the reunion special.

Although Vanderpump will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s upcoming 10th season, she will be featured in the upcoming eighth season of her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, and has been filming scenes for the new episodes for the past several weeks.

Loading...

As fans will recall from the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump suffered a falling out with the entire cast, aside from part-time star Camille Grammer, during filming on the episodes in late 2018. Then, as the season continued, Vanderpump refused to film additional scenes with her co-stars and was missing from several of the season’s newest episodes.

While Vanderpump did film the season finale with Grammer, she did not reunite with her co-stars to film the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.