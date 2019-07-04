‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: Star Speaks Out About That Post-Credits Scene

Season 3 of 'Stranger Things' ended ambiguously, now one star speaks out about what might have happened.

It has been less than 24 hours since Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things has dropped on the streaming service. However, many fans have already binged on the eight new episodes and are now in the process of analyzing everything they saw. While Netflix has not yet confirmed there will be a Season 4 of the hit sci-fi series set in the 1980s in production, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is certainly a possibility — especially considering how Season 3 ended.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 3 of Stranger Things ended with the possibility of Jim Hopper’s death. Fellow characters also seemed to believe that Hopper had died. However, a post-credits scene showed the possibility of his survival to the audience.

In this two-minute scene, viewers are shown an army base in Kamchatka, Russia. Inside this base, an American is being held in a cell. While the Russians don’t reveal this person’s identity, many fans are assuming it is Hopper in the cell.

And, lucky for this character, the Russians decided to skip the American’s cell because the next prisoner taken by them is presented to a Demogorgon — and fans of Stranger Things know how such a meeting usually goes.

Now, one of the stars of Stranger Things has spoken out about this ending.

Netflix

ET Online spoke to David Harbour, who plays Hopper in Stranger Things, and asked him directly if it was his character being held in the Russian army base. Harbour revealed that he actually has no idea regarding Hopper’s fate.

“You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded.”

Loading...

Since filming concluded for Stranger Things’ third season, Harbour has tried approaching the show’s creators about Hopper’s final scene. However, it appears that the Duffer brothers have been avoiding him.

“They’ve been dodging me for days, so I know nothing! I know as much as you. I’ve seen the final episode – it’s extraordinary, it’s magnificent. What Hopper does and what happens to him – he acts like the person he is meant to be. And then there is this mystery at the end. I don’t really know what’s going to happen, but if you find out from the Duffer Brothers, let me know and have them return my calls!”

So, it appears that fans of Stranger Things will just have to wait for further news regarding Hopper’s ultimate fate in the Season 3 finale.

All three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming globally on Netflix.