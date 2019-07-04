Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Return To Their New House After Kentucky Wedding

The couple is back in Los Angeles.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have returned home to Los Angeles after spending over a week in Kentucky, where the Vanderpump Rules couple was married on Saturday, June 29.

On Taylor’s Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 3, the reality star and SUR bartender told his fans he had gotten caught up on his yard work, and was preparing to enjoy a dinner date with his new wife. Taylor later shared a video clip taken from his date with Cartwright.

Taylor and Cartwright bought their first home together in The Valley earlier this year after filming wrapped on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. Around the same time, a number of their co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, bought homes nearby.

Although fans haven’t seen a whole lot of the inside of Taylor and Cartwright’s new place, the reality stars frequently share photos of themselves enjoying their backyard — which features a swimming pool, pool house, jacuzzi, patio and an outdoor cooking area — with their friends and family.

Speaking of family, Taylor and Cartwright said during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules that they are planning to have children as soon as they get married, which means they are likely to be in the process of trying to conceive now.

Although Taylor and Cartwright both want children right away, they weren’t on the same page with how many children they wanted when fans last saw them on Vanderpump Rules. As viewers may recall, Taylor told his male co-stars that he was hoping to have two children, and added that he didn’t want to have any more than that because he would soon be 40-years-old. Meanwhile, Cartwright told Madix during a filmed discussion that she wanted to have three kids.

In early April, Cartwright opened up to Us Weekly magazine during an event in Los Angeles about her thoughts on starting a family once she and Taylor wed.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” she said at ShoeDazzle and JustFab’s Desert Oasis. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house.”

“When it happens it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready,” she added.

Taylor, Cartwright and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.