La La Anthony Pursuing Legal Options As She And Carmelo Live Apart

La La Anthony and Carmelo are living apart as she explores her legal options for separating from her NBA star husband amid reports he is cheating on her with another woman. A photograph of Melo and Sara Smiri together on a yacht surfaced, prompting plenty of speculation, but he denied the rumors and explained Smiri is a married woman with a child.

A representative for the actress spoke with People.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” the representative said.

“They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

This split isn’t the first for the BH90210 actress and the former NBA All-Star. In 2017, the two separated, but in late 2018 they reunited and spent New Year’s together in 2019 with their 12-year-old son, Kiyan.

During their time apart in 2017, the Anthonys remained dedicated to their son.

“That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy. I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way,” La La said.

The actress recently turned 36-years-old, and she celebrated her big day with reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian West. Later, she enjoyed celebrating with her girlfriends at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City. Although Melo was at Fashion Week while his wife marked her big day, he sent her gifts and posted a beautiful message on social media, and perhaps made an effort to patch things up even from overseas. In his birthday post, Carmelo said he was lucky to have La La as his wife, and he called her a queen.

While she hasn’t filed for divorce yet, that is a possible outcome for La La and Carmelo’s marriage. Through all the recent drama, sources report that she’s remained busy and continued to focus on her son. With her new role as the wife of David on BH90210, she has plenty of work to keep her busy and away from the gossip surrounding the details of her and Melo’s relationship.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the actress celebrated Pride as the month-long celebration came to an end. La La expressed her love for all those who are living their truths and gave them a heartfelt salute along with her prayers. Her Instagram followers speculated that she’s single after a swimsuit snap she posted showed her without a wedding ring. It sounds like La La might be exploring her options to legally end her marriage.