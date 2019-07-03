Billie Lee Reacts After She Was Left Off Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Guest List

How does she feel about missing the event?

Billie Lee isn’t upset about missing out on the June 29 wedding of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

During an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine at their New York City studio, Lee revealed that while Taylor and Cartwright were in Kentucky, saying “I do,” she was in the Big Apple to attend World Pride, and to attend the legacy dinner for Out magazine, which she said was a “beautiful” event.

“We just have come so far and we work so hard to be visible and to be there for each other,” Lee said of the LGBTQ community. “And I am so not feeling like I’m missing out whatsoever with the wedding.”

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot at The Kentucky Castle on Saturday and during their ceremony, a number of women from the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney, were included in the bridal party. Meanwhile, Taylor included several of his male co-stars, including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Peter Madrigal in the nuptials.

Although Lee was one of the few people who were not included in the event, she told the magazine that she found Taylor to be a negative person and noted that he is not openminded, nor does he have an open heart.

“I wish the best for him and Brittany, but for me, he’s very close minded so I wouldn’t want to be in Kentucky hanging out with some close-minded people when I have all these beautiful, open-minded, colorful people in my life,” she explained.

As fans may have seen, Taylor and Lee were involved in a bit of a Twitter feud months ago after Taylor suggested Lee was left out of his wedding because they weren’t close and because Lee was no longer on the show. He then said that he invited every gay person he knew, except for Lee, who is not gay. Understandably, Lee was immediately taken aback at the fact that Taylor didn’t know the difference between gender identity and sexual orientation.

Lee went on to say that when she first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during its sixth season, she and GLAAD requested that her co-stars attend media training. However, not one person agreed to take part in the training, which showed Lee that Taylor could use some education.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air later this year on Bravo TV.