Anna Wintour Changes Her Mind About Cardi B: ‘She Rocks’

The 'Vogue' Editor-in-Chief praised the rapper and said that her appearance at the 2019 Met Gala gave her a new perspective on the rapper.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief and fashion icon Anna Wintour praised rapper Cardi B on Wednesday in the latest installment of the fashion magazine’s “Go Ask Anna” video series, Page Six reported.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 26-year-old rapper stunned in a Thom Browne feathered burgundy gown featuring a matching headpiece with red stones and gloves with red lace to match. The “Press” singer demanded attention on the red carpet with a floor-length train that made a big splash at the May event.

The 69-year-old magazine editor said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, completely changed her view of the rapper at the Met Gala, which she organizes each year.

“She looked unbelievable,” Wintour said. “It was designed by Thom Browne. She could barely move, but it made no difference. People parted like the queen coming through because she looked so fantastic.”

Wintour, who has edited the iconic American version of Vogue since 1988, had nothing but praise for Cardi B in the video, which is the seventh installment in the YouTube series that began in January.

“I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand,” Wintour admitted. “So I completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B’s style. She rocks.”

Though this is the first time Wintour has publicly praised the “I Like It” singer, it is not the first time the two have crossed paths. The two were seated together in 2018 at Alexander Wang’s fall-winter runway show, according to E! News.

Wintour’s comments have some wondering whether a Cardi B Vogue cover could be in the hip-hop artist’s future.

Cardi B has been no stranger to high fashion as of late. She donned several fashion-forward outfits in the music video for her latest single, “Press,” which she dropped last week.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cardi rocked a stark white Viktor & Rolf pantsuit and a stunning green floral outfit created by English designer Edda Gimnes. The outfit covered Cardi from head-to-toe, featuring thigh-high boots and a headscarf.

The rapper from the Bronx shared a still from the “Press” video on her Instagram page, and fans were blown away.

“All ur outfits were swagarific,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“The Level Up Is Real,” said another.

All of the outfits in the “Press” video were styled by Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter, who has been responsible for some of the rapper’s most noteworthy looks, per Entertainment Tonight.