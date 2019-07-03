‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 10 Spoilers: Eren Reveals Next Biggest Mission For The Survey Corps

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 10 started with Eren Yeager remembering the past of his late father, Grisha Yeager. Before he went to Paradis Island, the power of the Attack Titan was passed onto him by Eren Kruger, also known as the “Owl” the founder of the group named Eldian Restorationists. Kruger’s final order to Grisha is to love someone and build a family inside the walls of Paradis Island. Kruger said that it’s the only way Grisha could save Mikasa and Armin.

The latest episode of Attack on Titan featured the military meeting hosted by Queen Historia Reiss. They had an intense debate if they should let the people inside the walls know about the things they discovered under the Yeager’s basement, including the fact that there are also other civilizations outside the walls and that the former king altered their memories. The officers of the Military Police Brigade advised against spreading the confidential information, believing that it would result in social chaos.

However, Commander Pixis insisted that telling the people the truth is a necessity. Queen Historia agreed with Commander Pixis and immediately ordered her subordinates to start informing the people. The people inside the walls have mixed reactions about the news. Some of them accepted it, while others find it laughable. Meanwhile, people who opposed the government are trying to spread conspiracy theories about the recent revelations.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 10 showed the awarding of the members of the Survey Corps that survived the mission to uncover the secrets under the Yeager’s basement. They were all welcomed by Hitch, the girlfriend of Marlo, one of the members of the Survey Corps who died during the mission. After remembering the deadly counter with the Titans outside the walls, Floch Forster once again started an argument regarding their decision to save Armin Arlert instead of Survey Corps commander Erwin Smith.

The commotion ended when Queen Historia began the ceremony. All the surviving members of the Survey Corps were given medals and the opportunity to kiss the Queen’s hands. Upon holding Queen Historia, Eren had a flashback of her past where his father, Grisha, was begging the members of the royal family to use the power of the Founding Titan to kill all the Titans that breached the wall.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 10 featured the Survey Corps going into another mission outside the walls. This time, they only encountered one Titan and succeeded to reach the borderline of the Paradis Island for the first time. The dream of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin to see the ocean finally came true. However, Eren doesn’t seem to be contented with their recent accomplishments. After seeing the ocean, Eren is now seeking for freedom in which he believes that can only achieve by eliminating all the real enemies across the sea.