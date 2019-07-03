‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victor Reveals The Partial Truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 3, point to a partial truth for Victoria and Abby. Plus, Victoria will confront Phyllis while Summer moves closer to destruction.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor (Eric Braeden) has a surprise for the Newman family, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) already knows. It’s time to let Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) know about the new experimental treatment protocol Victor decided to undergo to treat his rare blood disease. At this point, it’s a last resort, and Victor wants to let his girls know. While Victor likely over the side effects, neither woman will believe that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor are being entirely truthful about the situation. Indeed, Victor is unwilling to let the diminished mental capacity he will likely experience become widely known, which means he will keep it from Victoria and Abby.

Meanwhile, Victoria plans to get revenge. She is furious over Adam’s (Mark Grossman) behavior since his return to Genoa City. Add to that Adam installing Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as the new CEO of Dark Horse, and Victoria has had it. She works hard to throw a wrench into Phyllis and Adam’s new plans, but she may be overextending herself and Newman Enterprises to do so. However, Victoria has some making up left to do where Nick (Joshua Morrow) is concerned even if he did forgive her for giving Adam the money he used to buy Dark Horse.

Victoria isn’t Victor in a dress for nothing. She can be just as ruthless as her old man when she wants or needs to be, and this is a situation where she’s going to channel her father. Plus, Victoria hopes to help make her mark at Newman in a big way. Phyllis might have something to say about that, though.

Summer (Hunter King) presses her luck. While she and Theo (Tyler Johnson) are having some no strings attached fun, it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to hang around and listen to her complain about Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) over and over again. Theo believes that Summer is still stuck on Kyle, and no matter how many times Summer denies it, her words and actions seem to say something else. Plus, Summer is drinking a lot to numb the pain she feels since Kyle dumped her, and that could be an issue as well. Summer may push Theo too far this time, though.