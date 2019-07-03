Amber Heard ‘Snuggled’ With James Franco A Day After Claiming Johnny Depp Beat Her – And There’s A Video

The Daily Mail is reporting that James Franco has been subpoenaed to testify in the trial in which Johnny Depp of Pirates of the Caribbean fame sued his ex-wife Amber Heard of character defamation. Heard had previously accused the Alice in Wonderland star of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp and his legal team are particularly interested in Franco’s testimony regarding the night of May 21, 2016. Heard, who recently starred in the mega-hit Aquaman, alleged in her lawsuit that Depp had attacked her one day prior in an assault that left her with cuts and bruises. Depp’s legal team will seek to see if Franco can confirm that the Rum Diary actress had any visible injuries to her person. Franco and Heard had been co-stars on the 2015 film The Adderall Diaries.

“We are interested in James Franco and Elon Musk as fact witnesses because we have evidence they are men who saw Amber Heard’s face in the days and nights between when she claimed Mr. Depp smashed her in the face on May 21 and when she went to court with painted on ‘bruises’ to obtain a Temporary Restraining Order on May 27,” said Adam Waldman, an attorney for the 21 Jump Street actor.

In security camera footage from the building where Heard and Depp shared an apartment, Heard enters the elevator shortly before 11 p.m. in order to greet her former colleague.

She leaves the elevator and returns shortly afterwards with Franco. The two keep their heads down, possibly because of the security cameras. Franco rests his head on Heard’s shoulder for a second during the ride upstairs. It is not known how long Franco stayed with Heard, or if their relationship was romantic.

The May 20 altercation was what Heard claims spurred her to file for divorce after a less than a year and a half of marriage. However, it was not the first time that Heard alleges that Depp had assaulted her, and that on at least one occasion it was directly due to his jealousy of Franco.

The Danish Girl actress said in court filings that he had hit her in 2014 while the two of them were on a private plane.

“He… yelled at me, and taunted me by yelling out the name ‘James Franco’… I stood up, and Johnny kicked me in the back, causing me to fall over.”

Heard then claimed that Depp locked himself in the airplane bathroom and passed out for the remainder of the flight. Heard also alleges that she has texts from her ex-husband expressing regret for his actions.

“Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course, I am sorry,” she claims the texts read.

Depp has denied all accusations of assault.