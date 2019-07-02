‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Reveals She’s Pregnant, Says She’s ‘So Elated’

Congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks as she announces that she is expecting her first child.

The Orange Is the New Black star, 29, posted a photo on Tuesday to share her pregnancy news. In the post, Brooks is holding a pregnancy test as she smiles for the camera. She reveals that the test says “pregnant” as she wears a pink top and braids. In her caption, the actress reveals that she feels “elated” to finally share the news with her 2.4 million followers.

At the time of writing, Brooks received more than 500,000 likes on her Instagram page She also received a plethora of comments from her peers congratulating her on the milestone.

“Omg girl I got chills!! So happy for you baby girl. Congratulations,” Jackie Cruz wrote.

“Blessings mama,” Gina Rodriguez chimed in.

Many more of Brooks’ OITNB co-stars expressed their joy for her, including Uzo Aduba and Natasha Lyonne. While the Broadway actress didn’t reveal what the gender of her baby is, she did confirm that she’s 20 weeks pregnant.

According to People, Brooks is historically private about her personal life on social media and opted to leave the father of her unborn child out of the pregnancy announcement. The outlet claims that while Brooks didn’t show her baby’s father, she has been seen with a mystery man on a few occasions on her Instagram page. In her most recent photo of the two of them, the two are seen wearing hairnets under their helmets as they went go-carting for Valentine’s Day. Brooks affectionately named her beau “D” in her caption and didn’t tag her man in the snapshot.

The Clemency actress’ pregnancy news comes one week after fans of OITNB saw the latest trailer for the Netflix show’s seventh and final season. E! News reports that the final season will follow the lives of the show’s characters — Piper, Taystee, Alex, Gloria, Nicky, Suzanne and the rest of the crew — as they navigate through their lives in and out of Litchfield.

Brooks’ character, Taystee, is reportedly adjusting to her life sentence in the show’s trailer.

“Life likes to test you. And when you make a bad choice, living with what you’ve done can be its own punishment,” Brooks’ character says.

The trailer also features new scenes as well as callbacks to past seasons that connect everyone with the trials and tribulations.

“One color brought us together. One color inspired change. One color began a movement. One color gave us hope,” Netflix says in the trailer.

The final season of OITNB premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 26. In the meantime, fans of Brooks can keep up with the starlet on Instagram.