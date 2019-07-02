Fans Think Taylor Swift May Have Confirmed Rumors About Justin Bieber Cheating on Selena Gomez

One 'like' led to another rumor.

After the weekend’s viral brawl between Taylor Swift and talent representative Scooter Braun, there’s now some bad blood between Swift and Justin Bieber.

Swift went to Tumblr on Sunday to write she was “sad and grossed out” over the sale of her music catalog to Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings LLC.

Bieber, a client and close friend of Braun, took to Instagram to defend his manager, saying “Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.”

“What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, one thing I know is both scooter and I love you.”

When Swift’s fans started calling out Bieber on social media, all you-know-what broke loose. One Tumblr post said Bieber “cheated on” Swift’s best friend, according to E! News. Many online assumed the “best friend” in the post was Selena Gomez, who dated Bieber on and off for years before he married Hailey Baldwin.

Later, a Tumblr user posted a screenshot of Swift liking the “cheating” post, and it remains liked on Swift’s page, according to Elle.

Bieber seemingly hinted in November 2015 that he cheated on Gomez, telling i-d, “We were working on how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media.”

Cheating rumors between Gomez and Bieber thickened in 2016 when Gomez went viral after having some late-night thoughts regarding her ex-boyfriend. According to E!, Gomez commented with an Instagram slam, “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.”

Bieber’s wife, Baldwin, applauded her husband’s Sunday post, commenting, “gentleman,” and a few more celebs like Demi Lovato took his side. But Swift’s friend, model Cara Delivigne, saw it and responded with a post that Comments by Celebs caught before it was removed.

“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened.”

It’s unclear if Bieber, Gomez and Swift will ever be on the same team again.