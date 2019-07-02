YouTuber Shane Dawson Plans To Expose The Beauty World

Best known for his conspiracy theory videos, Shane Dawson is taking on the beauty industry.

This fall, Shane Dawson, a popular YouTube star with over 21 million subscribers, will be exposing the beauty community. In a series of documentary style videos, entitled “Ugly Side of the Beauty World,” Dawson plans to investigate popular beauty gurus and the beauty industry as a whole. Fans are excited for this long-awaited project.

However, Revelist disclosed that the docu-series may be biased.

Last August, Shane produced an investigative documentary series about Jeffree Star, a controversial makeup guru and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. In the series, Dawson dismissed Star’s past instances of racism.

Dawson himself is no stranger to controversy. The Washington Post noted Dawson found his following through shock comedy over 10 years ago. His early sketches show Dawson in blackface, mimicking stereotypes. Dawson also received backlash for making inappropriate jokes about children and animals. The 30-year-old has apologized for his actions.

Since the docu-series aired, Dawson and Star have collaborated on various videos, the latest being a review of Kylie Jenner’s new skincare line. US Magazine reported the pair were critical of Kylie Skin products, deeming it to be “basic.”

Not only are Dawson and Star reportedly close friends, they are also business partners.

Cosmopolitan revealed Dawson and Star are working to create an eyeshadow palette together. For almost a year, Dawson has been researching makeup in order to produce a successful palette.

“I’m actually doing research because you guys know that me and Jeffree were talking about doing some kind of a palette together…I don’t want to look like a fraud... I want to not only learn about makeup, I want to learn how to do makeup, I want to learn what everything means, I want to learn the inside of the business. How it works, how it sells, how you make it, just all of it, and I want to make a palette that I actually am excited about and really proud of,” Dawson said regarding the upcoming collaboration on his Instagram Stories.

As stated in Revelist, Dawson heavily promotes Star’s cosmetics line on his social channels. The publication surmised the pair’s partnership may cause Dawson to paint other members of the beauty community in a less than flattering light. According to Allure, Star has publicly feuded with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jerrod Blandino of Too Faced Cosmetics, and Kat Von D.

Regardless, Dawson’s upcoming series is sure to be a hit. His last video, published in February, has over 33 million views.