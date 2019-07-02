Alyson Hannigan Shows Off With ‘The Usual Suspects’ In Adorable Family Photo

Alyson Hannigan is proud of her family and loves to share photos of them on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared a sweet family photo that included all of the “usual suspects,” which also appeared to include some cute stuffed sloths.

In the photo, Hannigan, 45; her husband, actor Alexis Denisof, 53; and her two children Satyana, 10, and Keeva, 7, appeared to be lying on a bed enjoying Sunday morning, with all of them smiling from ear to ear.

Fans loved the photo, with many of them commenting on how lovely the family of the How I Met Your Mother actress is.

“Y’all are the cutest family omg,” one fan wrote.

“Lovely family,” said another.

“always a delight to see your family pictures as you always seem to be so happy and contented in life. Thank you for bringing some needed smile and cheer on this very cold and chilly part of the planet,” one fan said.

“Yous two have the cutest kids..so full of fun!” another fan wrote.

A quick scroll through Hannigan’s Instagram account suggests that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is all about family. From funny family photos to sweet snaps of her two young daughters, it appears she cannot get enough of them.

And that’s just the way she likes it. In an interview with Babble magazine, Hannigan said her most recent role as Claire, Nancy’s mom, in the Disney television series Fancy Nancy, based on the best-selling children’s books of the same name, suited her.

She said that as a mother, it was the show she wanted her girls to watch.

Hannigan said the role was special to her because her children grew up reading the books. She said Nancy’s way of describing the world inspired her girls so much that they wanted to know what the big words meant. She also said that they are not afraid to use big words.

Hannigan also said that Claire was the kind of mother she wanted to be in real life, adding that she loved how Claire parented the girls in the show.

“She’s not at all trying to rein them in … She’s a full-time mom and this is her full-time job, so she’s in it and going to help both these kids express themselves, celebrating their differences and their passions,” she said.

Fancy Nancy is set to premiere on July 13 on Disney Junior.

Those wanting to keep up with Hannigan’s family fun can follow her Instagram account.