Tinsley Mortimer Claps Back At Critics Who Want To Know Where She Gets Her Money

Tinsley Mortimer has faced criticism from people – and fellow housewives – who want to know where she gets the money she needs to support her lavish lifestyle. Now, the star of the Real Housewives of New York is clapping back at the haters with a response that puts her critics firmly in their place.

Tinsley appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City After Show alongside her mother Dale Mercer to address the season finale of the show, where her co-stars approached her to find out how she affords new clothes and her pricey New York City hotel apartment. On the show, Sonja Morgan asked how Tinsley could afford a $2,000 dress in Miami.

The 43-year-old South Carolina native responded that not only does she come from money, but she doesn’t have all the costs that the other ladies face like children and mortgages.

“I have – thank you, Mommy – family money, thank you, which is nice. But also if they’re going to put it on this, I don’t have a child that I pay for… Also, they have mortgages and houses. I’m just a single girl on my own.”

The show’s producers asked Sonja and co-star Dorina Medley why they found it so hard to believe that Tinsley was supporting herself.

“Because I know!” Sonja said.

“How? Two plus two equals what?” Dorinda added. “You tell me. Where is she supporting herself?”

“That’s why I invited Tinsley to come live with me,” Sonja revealed.

Sonja and Dorinda added that they have to get up and go to a job and get a paycheck to afford their lives, otherwise they wouldn’t be able to afford a $15,000 apartment and pricey clothes.

Loading...

Dale has her own idea of why the women are so insistent that Tinsley is being supported by someone: It’s because they are jealous.

“You know what I think…because Scott was so generous – he would buy you a pocketbook here or a handbag – I think they just didn’t like you receiving these presents and things. It made them mad,” she said.

Tinsley protested that many of the ladies receive gifts and that it is just part of the world she comes from to spend money on clothes.

That isn’t the only drama facing the reality star this week. The debate over finances comes as rumors surfaced that co-star Ramona Singer is trying to get Tinsley kicked off the show by trying to recruit Sheila Rosenblum to replace her, according to Reality Blurb.