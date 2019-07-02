Royal Baby Archie Reportedly Not Likely To Inherit Father Prince Harry’s Red Hair, Here’s Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leading a very private life now that they have a newborn son, so photos of baby Archie on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram page are far and few between. In the photos that royal watchers have been graced with so far, not much of the little boy has been visible — one photo only showed his feet, while another showed his face half covered. Fans have been left wondering what features Archie has inherited from his parents. In particular, many want to know if Archie’s hair is growing in red, just like his father.

Even though Archie’s head hasn’t quite been visible in photos, a photography expert recently claimed to Star Online that he can guess what color hair the little boy has. Jordan Lloyd, an employee of the company Dynamichrome in the U.K., which specializes in high-fidelity color reconstruction of historical photographs, told the publication that he can see Archie’s hair color in one particular photo on Instagram.

The photos from Meghan and Harry’s photo call after Archie’s birth, which appeared on the Sussex Royal Instagram, show the infant wearing a hat. Another photo shared on Mother’s Day features only Archie’s little feet. The third post about baby Archie does show his face, but the photo is covered with a sepia filter.

Lloyd claimed that, if he were to restore the natural color in that photo, he would see that Archie’s growing hair is actually going to be dark brown.

“Looking at this photograph, we can see that Archie’s hair is very fair, and hair in babies tends to go lighter or darker for the first three years before going the other way,” he said, per Mirror.

Lloyd continued on to guess that Archie’s hair is currently a blonde color that will become darker over time.

“Given the Duchess’ mixed heritage, it is fairly unlikely that Archie’s hair will be ginger like Prince Harry’s as ginger hair is a recessive gene,” he added.

Lloyd assured that this is only a guess about Archie’s future hair color and that only “time will tell” what it will be.

Meghan gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6 after keeping many details about her pregnancy under wraps. The baby’s gender was not revealed until the day Archie was born, and his name and photos were only released to the public later that week. Throughout the duchess’s private pregnancy, royal fans placed bets on several of the baby’s traits, including the gender, hair color, name, birth date, and more.