Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: The Scorpio Brothers Ride Again

The handsome Scorpio brothers will be working together.

It looks like Port Charles is in excellent hands now that the Scorpio brothers have taken over. On Monday’s General Hospital, it was revealed that Robert Scorpio went to law school and passed the bar, which has set up his next job after being forced to take an early retirement from the WSB. Also, his brother Mac had his first day on the job as the PCPD’s new police commissioner, and he certainly delivered.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central said that Mac saves the day, and he most certainly did! This is the first time that viewers have seen Mac Scorpio in his new temporary job at the PCPD. On Monday night’s episode, Mac took on Billy Price, the Beecher’s Corners cop who is under Shiloh’s thumb. Billy came to Port Charles to talk to Mac about being on the lookout for Jason Morgan, who escaped from his jail cell. He also told of a possible accomplice. That’s when Michael walked in and the fun began.

Billy insisted that Michael was the drunk who helped Jason escape. Mac told him that he had no proof and gave him a hard time about accusing Michael, the CEO of ELQ. Chase even got in on the charade as he stepped up to give Michael an alibi. He insisted that they were together at the gym, so he couldn’t have been in jail. Billy left in a huff after Mac told him that, with no proof, there was nothing he could do.

It's going to take a lot more than knowing Mac's coffee order for him to be impressed with Chase.

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @JohnJYork pic.twitter.com/sjpsRt9ED9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 1, 2019

Mac wasn’t done yet, though. He laid into Chase for lying, and told him that this is his first and only strike. Michael brought him up-to-speed on how Billy is working for Shiloh. Mac is all for taking Shiloh down, but he isn’t taking any nonsense from his team, either.

Meanwhile, Robert was speaker with Mayor Laura. She was surprised, as were General Hospital fans, when he told her about law school and that he has an in with the governor. He also said that he has already landed a new job.

Later at the PCPD, Laura came to talk to Mac. He told her they needed a trustworthy DA that will help in taking Shiloh down. In walked his older brother, announcing that they are looking at him. Yes, Robert Scorpio is taking over Margaux’s job. Laura’s face said it all. She was thrilled, and so are viewers. Mac and Robert shook hands, as Mac said, “The Scorpio brothers ride again!”

General Hospital fans are loving Robert, Mac and Laura all working together to uphold the law in Port Charles. Keep watching to see more of this dynamic trio in action.