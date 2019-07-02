Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe & Carrie Are Together Again

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 2 reveal that sparks will fly between Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) yet again.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Rafe and Carrie reconnect on Tuesday’s show, and their reunion could prove to be a big one.

As many viewers will remember, Rafe and Carrie have a romantic history. Although Rafe was previously married to Carrie’s sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), the pair ended up dating for a bit in the past. The relationship never got very far, but there were some major sparks between the two at the time.

Now it seems that the duo will rekindle their flame, and it will even lead them to end up in bed together. Of course, this could be a bit of a touchy subject for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

Hope and Rafe just recently ended their marriage, and although she seems to be hung up on Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), it may still be hard for Hope to see Rafe with Carrie, who is her niece.

However, it’s currently unclear how long the love connection will last, or if it is a simple fling while Carrie is back in Salem following the death of her grandmother, Caroline Brady.

In the latest #DAYS, Tripp and Ciara put their plan in motion to clear Ben's name.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/5QtLLEaO94 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 24, 2019

Days of Our Lives will also watch as Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has her work cut out for her while she tries to get through to her granddaughter, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Claire has completely snapped and taken her aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), hostage. Ciara and Claire’s former boyfriend Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) set a trap in hopes of getting Claire to confess to setting the fires that nearly killed both Ciara and Tripp as well as Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

However, their plan backfired and now Claire is on the verge of murdering Ciara in the cabin where it all started. When Claire’s father, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) learns what it going on he’ll be devastated, and even blame Tripp for his daughter’s erratic behavior.

In the latest #DAYS, Jennifer tells Jack that Dr. Rolf’s diary has been found, and she urges him to take the serum to get his memory back.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/WOxMBSlRB1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 26, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will confront her husband, Mayor Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), when she learns that he’s been hiding something from her.

Perhaps Eve will panic when she finds out that Jack is considering taking Dr. Rolf’s serum to get his memories back, knowing that he’ll likely ditch her and go running back to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

Fans can see all of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.