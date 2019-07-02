‘Dark’ Season 2 Knocks ‘Chernobyl’ Off IMDb’s ‘Most Popular TV Shows’ List

'Dark's co-creator, Baran bo Odar points out that 'Dark' is beating 'Chernobyl' on one of IMDb's lists.

Netflix just dropped Season 2 of its German-language series, Dark. Season 1 was a surprise hit for the network as it helped fill the void for 1980s-themed sci-series series that fans of Stranger Things were looking for. Season 2 of Dark has not let fans down either. As a result of this, it has managed to knock HBO’s Chernobyl out of top position on IMDb‘s chart for “Most Popular TV Shows.”

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 2 of Netflix’s Dark. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Both Dark and Chernobyl are set in the 1980s as well as feature nuclear power plants. However, that’s where their similarities stop.

Dark is set in the fictional town of Winden in Germany. Season 1 delved into the strange time loop occurring there as the residents of Winden tried to work out exactly what was going on. Fans followed these characters through three separate time loops that were each 33 years apart. Season 2 of Dark delved further into these time loops, adding two more timelines as well as revealing to fans in the final episode that different worlds also existed.

While vastly different, HBO’s Chernobyl is a mostly accurate recreation of the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. After it dropped early in May, Chernobyl has been wowing fans and critics alike. It has since been climbing up the charts on IMDb. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chernobyl managed to score the highest ranking on IMDb‘s “Top Rated TV Shows.” However, it appears that Dark is now showing some stiff competition regarding Chernobyl‘s popularity.

Dark‘s co-creator, Baran bo Odar, recently took to Instagram to point out that Dark had knocked Chernobyl off IMDb’s “Most Popular TV Shows” list.

Chernobyl dropped one place on the list this week and fell into the second position as Dark, of which Season 2 has only been available for less than two weeks, jumped 10 places to secure the top spot. However, while Dark may be at the top of this list, is still rates lower than Chernobyl. Dark has an average current rating of 8.6 while Chernobyl rates at 9.6.

The “Most Popular TV Shows” list which Dark currently tops is not to be confused with IMDb’s “Top Rated TV Shows list” which still has Chernobyl listed at number one and is based on the overall rating for a TV series.

The premiere date for Season 3 of Dark has not yet been confirmed. Currently, the first two seasons are streaming globally on Netflix.

The limited miniseries, Chernobyl, is currently airing on HBO.