Hannah Called Jed ‘Stand-Up Guy’ After Premiere, ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Hint At Change In Opinion Now

The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt will have another one-on-one date during Episode 7 airing on Monday night, and it sounds as if it’ll go well. A new video has emerged, showing that Hannah was still gushing about Jed after filming the finale for her season, but the latest shakeup in spoiler king Reality Steve’s teasers have fans thinking long and hard about this newly-revealed clip.

Warning! Major Bachelorette spoilers are ahead!

A new video shared by ET Online takes fans back to an interview Hannah did with them right after the premiere aired in May, just a few days after filming her final rose ceremony. The Bachelorette describes Luke Parker as bold and Jed as a “really stand-up guy” with a good heart.

Hannah described Mike Johnson as fun and compassionate while she said Tyler Cameron was tall, hot, smooth, fun, and chill. Last but not least, Peter Weber was described as a sweetheart.

While this interview was done the morning after Hannah’s Bachelorette premiere, ET Online is just sharing the clip now. Considering the latest spoilers that have emerged about how this season supposedly ends, it’s probably not hard to guess why the outlet felt this clip was relevant at this point.

Fans will not see exactly how Hannah’s season ends until the finale airs on July 29. Brown has played coy about whether or not she gets engaged, but gossip guru Reality Steve has already revealed plenty of Bachelorette spoilers about what’s slated to go down. In fact, he has recently revealed some jaw-dropping developments that definitely make this clip worth taking into consideration.

The Inquisitr has detailed all of these shocking Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve. He says that Hannah will take Tyler and Jed to her final rose ceremony, and she will end up engaged to Jed. However, allegations that Jed had a girlfriend heading into the show seem to have taken a toll on this supposed engagement.

As of a few days ago, Reality Steve’s spoilers have revealed that Hannah’s engagement with Jed is off. The two are supposedly still in contact and technically still a couple, at least to a degree. However, it doesn’t sound as if things are going very smoothly right now.

Given these latest Bachelorette spoilers, it is interesting to go back to how Hannah felt right after filming her final rose ceremony. Calling Jed a stand-up guy with a good heart might be tough for her to reiterate at the moment if Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers are accurate.

Of course, some Bachelorette fans feel certain the spoilers are wrong, especially since Reality Steve first said that Tyler got that final rose. Hearing that Hannah was engaged to Jed instead left a fair number of viewers feeling bummed, and plenty are now rooting for her to dump Jed entirely and reignite the flames with Tyler.

Reality Steve has promised lots of additional spoilers for The Bachelorette in the days ahead, and fans will be anxious to get more scoop on where Hannah’s relationship with Jed Wyatt stands now. Can Hannah and Jed repair things and be engaged again by the finale? Would she consider pulling a Jason Mesnick or Arie Luyendyk Jr. and reuniting with her runner-up?

This has already been a crazy season for Hannah Brown and her men. Fans have had plenty to buzz about, and The Bachelorette spoilers tease that it’ll get even crazier over the next few weeks.