‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Adam Threatens Chelsea

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, July 1 brings bad news for Adam from Chelsea. Plus, Phyllis figures out who really kidnapped her, Nick and Phyllis have a confrontation, and Devon packs away Hilary’s things while remembering the good times.

At Dark Horse, Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) why she came back to Genoa City. Then, Adam (Mark Grossman) told Nick to leave, but Nick didn’t want to leave Chelsea alone with Adam. Chelsea reassured Nick she’d be fine, so he left. Then Adam kissed Chelsea and asked her to go home.

Unfortunately for Adam, Chelsea is married to somebody else, and she told Adam the reason she returned is to ask Adam to let her and Connor go. Chelsea vowed that Connor will never know he’s a Newman, and Adam ranted to her about how his own mother, Hope, lied to him. Adam predicted that when Connor finds out the truth about who he is, Connor will blame Chelsea. Adam threatened that there’s nothing he won’t do to get his son back in his home. Although she wouldn’t say if she loves her new husband, Chelsea told Adam she doesn’t love him and left.

When Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) needed computer help at Society, she roped Kevin (Greg Rikaart) into helping her. He tried to leave, but she wouldn’t let him, and when Phyllis got a whiff of Kevin’s cologne, she realized that he is the one who kidnapped her. While Kevin denied it and said many men in Genoa City wear that scent, Phyllis didn’t buy it.

Then, Nick walked in, and he and Phyllis argued a bit about Chelsea. He brought up how Phyllis ran Chelsea out of town, and Nick said if it wasn’t for Phyllis, then he and Chelsea might be married right now. Phyllis reminded Nick that Chelsea is no Girl Scout and was swindling Fenmore’s out of money before she split, but Nick felt Phyllis never takes responsibility for herself.

Kevin ran into Mariah (Camryn Grimes) at Crimson Lights, and they caught up on each other’s lives.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) relived some memories of Hilary (Mishael Morgan) while he packed away some of her stuff. He recalled Hilary’s first day at the station and another time when he threw a prom for Hilary. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Ana (Loren Lott) listened to Devon as he reminisced about Hilary’s too short life. He thanked them for listening, and later he and Elena kissed after they took the donations of Hilary’s things to the church. Devon credited Elena for helping him move out of the dark.