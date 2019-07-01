Kylie Jenner’s Latest Stormi Pic Blows Instagram Away: ‘So Cute, I’m Crying’

Kylie Jenner’s baby girl is once again blowing Instagram away. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s July 1 update may have included three generations of Jenners, but fans seem to have made a beeline for the youngest member. The photo of Kylie with her mother Kris Jenner and 17-month-old Stormi has launched a wave of love – given how adorable the picture is, the response is of little surprise.

Earlier today, Kylie updated her account. The 21-year-old was sharing her Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover. The magazine appears to be featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family. The cover image came with the family’s signature style and a reminder of just how powerful this reality clan is.

Kris, Kylie, and Stormi all appeared to be coordinating with their outfits. Kris wore a stylish, shoulder-baring dress in leopard prints. The 63-year-old had accessorized her look with matching shades from luxury Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana. While Kylie came in statement blacks, her look also included leopard prints. The makeup mogul was snapped squatting down with Stormi resting on her knees – the toddler wore a strappy dress with the continued animal-print theme.

Three generations of Jenners looking right into the camera is going to have an effect.

“Gagging at the Jennerations,” one user wrote.

Many comments, however, pertained to Stormi.

“So cute, I’m crying,” one fan wrote with a baby emoji.

“Stormi is darling” was another comment.

Many users simply spelled out this baby’s name. While some threw it out in caps, others added heart emoji after their comment. Praise was also sent out for the three females appearing together. An amusing comment appeared to pertain to the family’s success – in particular, Stormi’s.

“Stormi out there at that age covering harper’s bazaar while me at this age wearing a hoodie and eating taco bell”

Ultimately though, Instagram seemed to love the update. The platform does, indeed, appear to have particular adoration for Kylie’s little girl. Likewise the Kylie Skin founder’s status as a mother. The level of love has manifested throughout Kylie’s family updates since the welcoming of Stormi in February of last year. Given that Kylie announcing Stormi’s arrival broke Instagram’s records for the most number of likes, it’s fair to say that this mother-daughter duo is popular.

Stormi was also called “stunning” today.

The update proved popular in very little time. It had racked up over 1.5 million likes within 50 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 10,000 fans into the comments section.

Kylie has 139 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her account.