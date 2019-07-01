Dean McDermott Has Fans Concerned With Scary Hospital Selfie: ‘I’ve Never Been So Sick In My Life’

Dean McDermott is battling through some major health issues this week.

Earlier on Monday, the actor posted a selfie on Instagram from his hospital bed, where he appeared to be in decent spirits despite the circumstances.

In the snapshot, the 52-year-old appears shirtless while he gives a thumbs up to the camera. The husband of Tori Spelling raises his eyebrows and gives a slight little grin for the camera while wearing a line of oxygen to his nose and a few other medical devices on his chest. In the caption of the image, Dean explains his scary health issues to fans.

“So this happened last night. I got admitted to hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis,” he wrote on the post. “I’ve never been so sick in my life!!!! Thumbs up and spirits up though. And don’t forget to listen to @daddyissuesshow this morning at 9am. @theperezhilton is our guest.”

Since the image went live on his account just a short time ago, it’s earned Dean a lot of attention from his fans, with over 2,000 likes and 440-plus comments. While some fans commented on the photo to send their well-wishes to the father of six, countless others just commented to let him know that they’re big fans of his.

“Sending lots of prayers for a quick recovery God bless,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Hang in there bud,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“The worst!! Had it in December. Feel better, take colloidal silver in a nebulizer it helps kill the bacteria in your lungs, you can find it at any health food store,” another follower suggested.

The day before he shared the hospital post, Dean shared a video for fans to let them know that he had a fever of 102 degrees and was feeling pretty under the weather.

In the short clip, the actor lays in bed and explains to his fans that he threw his back out two days ago and has been bed-ridden. He also shared that he was supposed to fly to Vancouver to be with his wife and his daughter Stella, but obviously he wouldn’t be able to because of the sickness. He said he was incredibly “bummed.”

As fans know, Dean has no problem sharing his thoughts with his fans on social media and on his new podcast. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Dean lashed out on his Daddy Issues podcast after someone called his young son “obese.” The actor said that his son read a few mean and negative comments about his weight on Instagram and felt really bad about himself.

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” Dean said on the podcast. “Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!”

He then went on to explain to fans that he told his son that there are some “sick” people in this world who feel the need to make dumb comments and those comments say more about the people who wrote them than those who they were written about.