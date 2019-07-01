Katherine Schwarzenegger Reportedly Did Not Invite Half-Brother To Wedding To Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child, Joseph Baena, was not invited to the high-profile wedding.

Famous daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt did not invite Joseph Baena — Katherine’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love child — to the Pratt’s June wedding, according to reports.

Baena, 21, the child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the family’s one-time housekeeper, Mildred Baena, posted “Congratulations!” on a photo on Katherine’s Instagram with two hearts and a champagne bottle emoji, according to Page Six, but he was not invited to the wedding, according to the report.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” Pratt captioned their first photo on June 9 as husband and wife on Instagram. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

A source told Page Six that Katherine, 29, and sister Christina, 27, “have really no relationship with Joseph. I think the sons have more of a relationship with him,” so it might make sense that Baena wouldn’t be invited to the San Ysidro Ranch nuptials.

A source who’s worked with the famous family said that Katherine was concerned her half-brother would steal her thunder on her big day, according to Fox News.

“Even if he had been invited, he would say he wouldn’t have wanted to go to the wedding as he would be a distraction. It would have definitely taken away the shine from Katherine’s big day. It would have really been the only story of the day.”

Baena follows half-siblings Katherine and Patrick Schwarzenegger, 25, on Instagram but neither follows him back. Katherine was trolled in April for excluding Baena in sibling tribute post on Instagram, according to Fox News.

When his fiancée was called out online, Pratt wrote back to a social media user, according to Fox News.

“Saw in your profile it says ‘god always’. Just wanted to remind you of Gods presence in all of our lives and even in yours as you come spreading hurtful words and judgment.

An insider to Page Six noted that the children are “trying to navigate a private relationship before it’s a public one.”

Baena is the son famed body-builder, actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger’s. Baena was born in 1997 but neither he, nor the Schwarzenegger family, knew the paternity until 2011, according to Fox News. Baena recently graduated Pepperdine University with a business degree. His father commemorated the event with an Instagram post stating, “You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you.”

Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger split after the news of the paternity broke in 2011, but they remain married because of their financial situation and shared assets, according to Page Six.