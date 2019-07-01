This Is The Special Place Where Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Christen Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced they will christen their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on July 6, two months to the day they welcomed their first son into the royal family.

The couple has chosen Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel in Windsor Castle, according to The Inquisitr, who previously reported that the couple is facing a backlash over their choice to have an ultra-private christening without any photographers allowed. Photos will reportedly be released the next day.

The chapel has a special meaning to the couple because it holds a close connection to Queen Elizabeth, reported People Magazine. The room, according to the outlet, was created for Queen Victoria between 1840 and 1847. It survived devastation after it was destroyed by a fire at Windsor Castle in 1992. It was rebuilt in 1994, reported People. The bigger chapel was where Meghan and Harry held their wedding ceremony. It was also the place where Harry was christened by his parents, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, in 1984.

Royals generally christen their children within two to three months after their birth. Last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton christened their son Prince Louis in July as well.

The baby will be baptized into the family’s Protestant religion. According to Good Housekeeping, Queen Elizabeth is the Supreme Governor and Defender of the Faith of the Church of England, which broke with Roman Catholicism in the 16th century.

Meghan, who was born into the Catholic faith and attended the private school Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girl Catholic private school in Los Angeles.

When she and Harry announced their intent to wed, Meghan was baptized into the Church of England in March 2018, two months before her wedding that following May.

The Daily Mail reported that Meghan was baptized using holy water from the River Jordan in a secret ceremony at the Chapel Royal with Harry reportedly by her side. The outlet reported that Archbishop Justin Welby led the service and Meghan’s baptism was followed immediately by her confirmation.

While it was not necessary for Meghan to convert to the religion of the royal family in order for her and Harry to wed, she reportedly made the decision out of respect for both her husband and Queen Elizabeth, as the head of the church.

Harry and Meghan have not yet confirmed who will stand alongside their intimate group as godparents to their son on July 6. A formal announcement will likely be forthcoming from Kensington Palace in the days ahead.