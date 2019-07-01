‘KUWTK’ Season Finale: Khloe Kardashian’s Heartbreaking Meltdown After Jordyn Woods Betrayal

On the Season 16 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian had a heartbreaking meltdown. The episode not only showed just how deep the betrayal of her lover Tristan Thompson went but also how she dealt with the “disrespect” of longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloe was enraged when she learned that instead of coming to her directly and apologizing for becoming intimately involved with Thompson, Woods, a pal of the clan for seven years, decided to tell her story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk. Woods was introduced to the Kardashian family via family friend Jaden Smith, the son of Jada, whom Kylie has known since middle school.

For fans of the series, it was difficult to watch as Khloe realized the depth of the deception toward her from her former love Thompson, the father of their daughter True.

The early part of the episode dealt with Khloe continuing to process what actually happened between Thompson and Woods, where it was revealed they kissed and were flirty at a house party in February 2019.

Us Magazine reported that the reality star received support in her plight from Sia and Kimora Lee Simmons, who told Khloe she needed to stop being so nice and forgiving.

The family banded together after it seemed that they were the ones continuing to be victimized by those closest to them, including Larsa Pippen, who commented on the situation between Jordyn, Khloe, and Tristan to a gossip website.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s sister, stated on the episode that she tried to do damage control regarding Pippen’s statements.

“I wrote Larsa this morning. … ‘It’s looking super f**king lame of you answering questions like this… It makes it look like everyone around us wants a little extra shine after Khloe’s family is getting torn apart.”

Khloe continued to unravel after it was revealed that Jordyn was scheduled to appear on Red Table Talk, and she learned that her mother had an interaction with Jada Pinkett Smith, who let her know that the interview would be taking place. An incensed Khloe screamed at her mother, whom she felt continued to remain loyal to their family friends and was trying to protect Kylie.

“My family was ruined.”

Khloe later apologized to her mom by stating, “I understand you were trying to make Kylie happy. But instead of trying to make everyone happy, you hurt your other daughter.”

Khloe said she felt that Jordyn needed to be taken down a bit after she proclaimed her innocence during the episode of the Facebook Watch series. What later ensued was a series of tweets where Khloe continued to vent her frustration at her former friend in a series of angry missives she fired off during the Facebook episode’s initial airing. However, she found herself on the end of blowback from fans and some of her contemporaries saying she shouldn’t lay the blame squarely on Jordan’s shoulders.

Us Weekly reported that Khloe later stated, “I never should have tweeted. Jordyn made a point to say in her interviews, ‘I’m not the reason why they broke up.’ You’re not the sole reason, of course not, but regardless, she and Tristan violated me.”

Keeping Up Wth the Kardashians airs on E! Entertainment Television.