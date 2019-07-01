’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Gives Update On Jay Smith’s Deportation Status

Ashley Martson is determined to have estranged husband Jay Smith deported, according to a report from Newsweek.

Martson met Smith on a trip to Jamaica and the attraction was immediate. At the end of the night, the couple went their separate ways and Martson returned to the United States. The mother-of-two said the Jamaican tattoo artist later contacted her on social media and they began a long distance relationship. After chatting online for a while, she returned to Jamaica to see Smith. During Martson’s visit to the island, Smith proposed and the two got engaged.

The couple decided to apply for the K-1 visa, which would allow Smith to legally move to the United States if he married Martson within the allotted 90-day period. Things seemed to be going well for the pair until Martson found out that Smith had been entertaining other women online. Smith apologized for his actions and vowed to be better. However, he was unable to keep his promise.

During last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Smith’s former friends at his favorite barbershop told Martson that Smith had been unfaithful. The owner of the show explained to the blonde woman that he had to fire Smith because he disrespected his place of business with his actions.

In a fit of rage, Martson called Smith, who admitted he cheated but claimed the incident was being blown out of proportion. Martson didn’t believe her then-husband and proceeded to remove all his belongings from her home before calling the police to remove him from her property.

While speaking to the police, Martson made mention of Smith’s status in the United States and insisted he was in the country illegally. When questioned about the episode, Marston said things got heated.

“I haven’t watched it but I know what’s coming. Yes, it gets heated. Yes, I regret what happens but when you’re the in heat of the moment and feel your whole world crumbling down around you, sometimes you make poor decisions. I’m human,” she wrote to fans on Sunday, June 30.

She also commented on Smith’s deportation.

“I’m not ICE. I can’t self deport Jay,” she said. “Also, I would never sign a lease for him. Someone else must have.”

During tonight’s episode of the TLC reality series, Martson said Smith messed with the wrong woman and she doesn’t ever want to see him again. While chatting with blogger, John Yates, she also revealed that she would be attending a hearing about Smith’s immigration status on August 7th, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“He will be deported on August 7 unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning],” she told Yates, before adding that there is currently a warrant out for his arrest.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.