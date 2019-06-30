CBS Passes On Sophia Bush’s ‘Surveillance’ Series

CBS has officially passed on Sophia Bush’s drama pilot, Surveillance, according to a report from TVLine.

The series reportedly tested “through the roof,” but the finished product was not a good fit for the network and CBS made the decision to pass after viewing the pilot. The spy thriller would have focused on Bush’s character, Maddy, the head of communications for the NSA, who finds herself caught between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.

The cast also included Dennis Haysbert, Matthew Modine, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Raphael Acloque.

David C. White, who penned the script for the pilot, broke the news on Twitter.

“Super bummed Surveillance won’t be going forward, but what an incredible experience it has been working with all of these amazing people,” he wrote. “My girl @SophiaBush is the QUEEN. I wish you all could see what she did with Maddy. It was the joy of a lifetime to witness it. I cannot wait for the next show we make together. She is my sister and I will ride a horse into the sun for us to work together again.”

Bush also took to Instagram to share her own thoughts on network’s decision. She shared her experience of reading scripts after taking a hiatus from television, and how she landed on Surveillance. The actress said she read “what felt 100’s of other shows” but just kept coming back to White’s story. After a conversation with White, she said she was sold and it took less than a day for the two to become “best friends.” Bush went on to talk about actually filming the pilot and later thanked her team and everyone involved with the project.

Bush closed her two-part note by letting fans know she currently has many scripts in her inbox and she’ll be sure to “put a little (or a lot) of Maddy’s bada**ery into the next one.”

Sophia Bush, who is perhaps best know for her role on One Tree Hill, went on to fight crime and protect the streets of Chicago as Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. on NBC.

After four seasons, Bush was written out of the show, which came as a shock to fans everywhere. The actress later opened up about her exit and explained that the environment on set was simply too toxic, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Bush said despite her best efforts, she realized she was unhappy on set and her body began to fall apart as a result. Ultimately, the actress made the decision to put herself first and walked away from the show, breaking her seven-season contract.

Since her departure from Chicago P.D., Bush has been seen on the Netflix series Easy and CW’s Jane the Virgin.