CBS Passes On Sophia Bush’s ‘Surveillance’ Series

CBS has officially passed on Sophia Bush’s drama pilot, Surveillance, according to a report from TVLine.
The series reportedly tested “through the roof,” but the finished product was not a good fit for the network and CBS made the decision to pass after viewing the pilot. The spy thriller would have focused on Bush’s character, Maddy, the head of communications for the NSA, who finds herself caught between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.
The cast also included Dennis Haysbert, Matthew Modine, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Raphael Acloque.
David C. White, who penned the script for the pilot, broke the news on Twitter.
“Super bummed Surveillance won’t be going forward, but what an incredible experience it has been working with all of these amazing people,” he wrote. “My girl @SophiaBush is the QUEEN. I wish you all could see what she did with Maddy. It was the joy of a lifetime to witness it. I cannot wait for the next show we make together. She is my sister and I will ride a horse into the sun for us to work together again.”
Bush also took to Instagram to share her own thoughts on network’s decision. She shared her experience of reading scripts after taking a hiatus from television, and how she landed on Surveillance. The actress said she read “what felt 100’s of other shows” but just kept coming back to White’s story. After a conversation with White, she said she was sold and it took less than a day for the two to become “best friends.” Bush went on to talk about actually filming the pilot and later thanked her team and everyone involved with the project.
Bush closed her two-part note by letting fans know she currently has many scripts in her inbox and she’ll be sure to “put a little (or a lot) of Maddy’s bada**ery into the next one.”
1/2 • Eighteen months ago I started reading pilot scripts for the 2018 season. I was rejoining the television landscape after a nonnegotiable six month hiatus from sets (thank you to my amazing team at #CAA +#Untitled for respecting that choice & sticking to it with me) and curious about what story I wanted to tell next. • I read a pilot about a 50+ year old woman working in government service, as a writing sample for this guy David C. White. Would we want to develop something, perhaps? Seemed like a yes. And then I read what felt 100’s of other shows. But I kept thinking about THAT one. I didn’t like any of the pilots for women in my demo as much as THAT show. That show called #Surveillance. I called him up and said, “who is that woman before she’s made it to the top? When she’s on her way up, only has one kid, is often the lone skirt in a man’s world, has proven herself countless times but is constantly asked to again and again? Who is SHE, do you think?” And immediately we were collaborators. It only took about a day and half to also become best friends! • We set to redeveloping. We found our North Star in our fearless and incredibly brilliant, almost omniscient director/EP @patriciariggen. We pitched. We sold. We did more drafts. We cast. I spent months — as both a producer & an actor on this job — testing all of the actors who came in. I know from experience how shit those audition rooms can be, so I wanted mine to feel different. Personal. For days & weeks I acted across wonderful talents. We cried. Laughed. Screamed. Debated. We brought the heat. We landed with — and the list is so good it still has me SHOOKETH — @catalinasandino, @therealleech, @matthewmodine, @dennishaysbert, and #RaphaelAcloque. We prepped for months. Shot through November and December, edited January through March. We delivered the highest testing pilot at the network in nearly 10 years — SO PROUD OF US!! — but ultimately, though it’s magic, in the greater landscape of their slate and given the budget of making a big, bold, beautiful show that takes moon shots or nothing, it’s just not going to work. • I share all of this, the good and the sad, for the other artists out there [cont’d]
Sophia Bush, who is perhaps best know for her role on One Tree Hill, went on to fight crime and protect the streets of Chicago as Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. on NBC.
After four seasons, Bush was written out of the show, which came as a shock to fans everywhere. The actress later opened up about her exit and explained that the environment on set was simply too toxic, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Bush said despite her best efforts, she realized she was unhappy on set and her body began to fall apart as a result. Ultimately, the actress made the decision to put herself first and walked away from the show, breaking her seven-season contract.
Since her departure from Chicago P.D., Bush has been seen on the Netflix series Easy and CW’s Jane the Virgin.