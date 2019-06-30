Diplo Says Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Took His Phone Away During Their Second Wedding In France

The DJ famously live streamed the couple's first wedding in Las Vegas last month.

After famously live streaming their impromptu Vegas wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner apparently went to extreme measures to make sure Diplo didn’t spoil their second time down the aisle.

Joe and Sophie held their second wedding ceremony in France on Saturday, June 29, where they were surrounded by friends and family as they said their “I do’s” one more time. Among the many famous guests at the event was Diplo, though People reported that the bride and groom apparently made some special arrangements in order for the DJ to attend.

“This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding,” he began his caption of an Instagram post shared on Sunday, June 30, which accompanied a snap of the 40-year-old looking sharp in a sleek black suit and aviator sunglasses as he descended a set of steps in Avignon, France.

“They took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony,” he continued. “Heard it was lovely tho.”

While the actions by Joe and Sophie — whether true or not — may seem a little outrageous, fans will remember that it was Diplo who spilled the beans of their first wedding in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the Jonas brother and his now-wife met at The Little Chapel in Las Vegas, where they exchanged vows and ring pops to officially wed ahead of the ceremony in France. The night was intended to be kept secret, but Diplo ended up live streaming the entire ceremony on his Instagram account, broadcasting the news to the entire world.

While fans of the couple were no doubt elated by their surprise ceremony, Jonas joked during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp last month that the DJ “ruined” the wedding.

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds,” the 29-year-old said.

Ultimately, however, Joe and his Game of Thrones star wife found humor in the situation.

“We just laughed; we loved it. We though it was ridiculous,” he continued. “I just loved that he walked into the chapel and was like, ‘Going to hit this wedding real quick.'”

Joe Jonas Jokes Diplo ‘Ruined’ His Wedding as Sophie Turner Says DJ 'Just Decided to Livestream It’ https://t.co/G5iFeERy0l — People (@people) May 29, 2019

Diplo, however, was unaware during his recording that the wedding was legitimate.

“I didn’t know it was a serious wedding! I really didn’t know what was going on,” he explained an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

The DJ apparently wasn’t the only one unsure of what was going on. As The Inquisitr previously reported, country duo Dan + Shay — who sang an acoustic version of their hit song “Speechless” while Sophie walked down the aisle at the Vegas ceremony — revealed on The Today Show earlier this week that they also thought the entire thing was a prank.