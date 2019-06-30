‘Big Brother 21’ Week 1 Spoilers: Veto Meeting Results Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Big Brother might be airing its first nomination ceremony tonight, but things in the house have progressed much further. As The Inquisitr previously reported, head of household Christie Murphy nominated Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III for eviction, with a backdoor plan of evicting Kemi Faknule.

Sam Smith ended up winning the power of veto competition and was willing to go along with the plan to backdoor Kemi, but throughout the week that plan started to crumble. Christie was feeling guilty about nominating Kemi, as she felt she was doing the dirty work of Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie. It was revealed today that Sam went through with the plan, and removed Cliff from the block, according to Big Brother Daily.

Christie went against the plan and kept Kemi off the block by putting up Ovi Kabir as a replacement nominee. Christie has continued to tell Ovi that he is just a pawn and the house will vote to send Kathryn home especially since she has been talking about self-evicting in the past several days.

Jackson was noticeably perturbed at Christie’s abandonment of the plan and voiced his strife to Ovi after the veto meeting.

Monty Brinton / CBS

“I want Kemi gone for personal reasons, Jack wants Kemi gone for personal reasons, Sam wants Kemi gone for personal reasons, Nick wants Kemi gone for personal reasons. Everyone wants Kemi gone except Christie,” Jackson proclaimed.

Jackson then revealed to Ovi that the house was going to vote for Kathryn to leave, but he couldn’t do that to her. The Camp Director said he would have to throw one vote Ovi’s way because he couldn’t vote for Kathryn “in good conscience.”

Discussions later in the day seemed to suggest that the house was going to evict Ovi because Kathryn was more likely to be a floater and not win any competitions throughout the season.

Loading...

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Sam and Christie have been pretending to be mad at one another during the day, with the HOH acting like she didn’t know Sam was going to use the veto. Christie knew all along that he would, but the scheming behind their plan will play out in the upcoming three episodes airing this week.

Big Brother airs tonight — Kathryn and Cliff will be revealed to be on the block. The POV competition will play out on Tuesday night’s episode, with the first live eviction taking place on Wednesday.