Kylie Jenner’s Stormi Pic Melts Instagram’s Heart: ‘She’s Actually Perfect’

Kylie Jenner appears to have melted Instagram’s heart. A series of updates made to the 21-year-old’s account last night came dedicated to her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. While some pics showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star twinning with her baby girl in selfies or kiss snaps, a solo update of Stormi was also shared.

On June 29, Kylie sent out a picture of her daughter, who was born last year. The snap showed Stormi standing on a glass-paneled balcony overlooking sun-drenched lawns. Fans aren’t gushing about the real estate, though. They can’t seem to get over how adorable this toddler is.

Stormi had been photographed looking right at the camera as she rocked her stylish patterned dress – other Instagram updates from Kylie showed the black, yellow, and red number to have been a twinning look.

A simple caption from the makeup mogul referenced how quickly her little girl is growing up. Given that videos now show Stormi running around and talking, it looks like Kylie had a point.

Fan comments poured in.

“Hot girl Stormi,” one wrote.

“She’s actually perfect” was another.

A response from Khloe Kardashian seemed to launch a conversation. The 35-year-old Good American founder told her younger sister how “scary” the speed of a baby’s growth is. Khloe’s comment racked up over 14,000 likes in the space of 10 hours. Over 75 replies were left to her comment.

While many replies to Khloe’s comment referenced the blonde’s own daughter, True, it seemed that this update had Instagram hooked on Stormi.

“She is looking like travis,” one fan remarked.

Stormi does seem to resemble both her parents. Her father is 28-year-old rapper Travis Scott. The Astroworld artist has been in a relationship with Kylie since 2017. In February of last year, the couple welcomed their first-born daughter. Rumors surrounding a second pregnancy have been rife, but Kylie maintains that she is not pregnant.

Stormi’s birth last year didn’t come as the only Kardashian-Jenner arrival, as 2018 also saw Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their second daughter, named Chicago. Likewise arriving last year was Khloe’s daughter, True. This little girl is now being raised by a single mother – Khloe split with NBA player Tristan Thompson earlier this year.

Loading...

Less about the other family members and more about Stormi, last night’s update seems to have brought fans in by the masses.

“omggggggggggggggg,” one fan wrote.

“Aw man she’s lovely,” another added.

The update had racked up over 4.7 million likes within 11 hours of going live. Kylie has 139 million Instagram followers.