Michelle Rodriguez Seemingly Targets President Trump On Twitter After Taking Break From Instagram

After taking a break from Instagram — her last post was May 21 — actress Michelle Rodriguez took to Twitter to comment on the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be testifying before House panels, and her tweet appears to be an attack on President Donald Trump.

“Do it before he starts a war to get re-elected. After sacrificing integrity ethics & self respect not sure he’ll reveal any game changer to the GOP.”

Although Rodriguez never mentions Trump by name, it’s likely that “he” is referring to the president.

It’s not the first time the 40-year-old actress has attacked the president either — a Twitter post from 2016 was even harsher.

“Donald Trump is officially an uninformed sociopath in my book,” it reads.

In yet another Twitter post, Rodriguez said millennials are letting Trump “drag them all back into the fossil fuel Stone Age as baby boomers come out in droves Koolaid.”

Rodriguez used her most recent tweet to reference a Reuters article that covers Mueller’s upcoming testimony before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17. The article touches on the fact that Mueller’s report found evidence that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election, but did not come to a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice during the investigation.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said during his May 27 statement, which were his first public comments about the investigation. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mueller will be testifying all day across two open sessions — one to the House Judiciary committee and the other to the Intelligence committee. Afterward, Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff said Mueller will testify a third time behind closed doors to discuss the counterintelligence portion of his investigation.

The private testimony is likely where the most explosive details will be revealed.

Lawfare columnist Nate Jones says that “counterintelligence is always where the action was going to be.”

Not only that, the counterintelligence probe — which was not focused on criminal charges but on identifying and mitigating “threats posed by foreign governments” — didn’t receive much coverage in Mueller’s report, and it’s possible that Mueller will discuss the broader conclusions he reached during his closed-door testimony.

California congressional Representative Ted Lieu took to Twitter to highlight the importance of Mueller’s testimonies, also known as #MuellerTime, suggesting that they are the first time the public can hear him without the alleged interference of Attorney General William Barr.