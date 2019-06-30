Harry And Meghan Go Through 3 Nannies In 6 Weeks Amidst Reports Of More Staff Quitting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be in the midst of domestic bliss, but it doesn’t seem like that is quite the case for their nannies. The Sun is reporting that the Sussexes are no longer employing the first two nannies they hired and are now onto a third in just a six-week frame. It is not known whether the nannies left voluntarily or if they were fired.

The high turnover raises questions about the Sussex household, especially since the new parents seem to be prone to losing staff members. However, a royal source claimed that Harry and Meghan simply wanted to make the “right” decision for their child.

“Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.”

The source also added that the first nurse was a night-nurse, and therefore might not have been expected to stay on permanently.

“Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse,” the source said.

It was reported that the red-headed prince and former Suits actress had hired a “British-born female nanny” earlier this month. She is allegedly “not permanently based at Frogmore Cottage or working weekends” and attended that same prestigious program that Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, nanny for the Cambridges, attended.

This new hire is also hoped to provide “additional support” for when Meghan, Harry, and Archie go on their upcoming autumn tour of South Africa.

The decision is likely of particular importance to Prince Harry, who shared a close relationship with his nannies, Tiggy Pettifer and Jessie Web. Both attended his wedding. Harry is still allegedly in regular touch with Tiggy, and he reportedly introduced her to Meghan last year.

However, the news comes when Prince Harry and Meghan have had a number of staff losses. Last November, Meghan’s personal assistant Melissa Touabti quit after just half a year. As reported by The Inquisitr, the PA had been reduced to “tears” due to Meghan’s demands.

Only weeks later, Samantha Cohen, a private secretary who had worked for the Royals for a stunning 17 years, also left, though palace aides insisted that she always been an interim appointment.

In January, Meghan’s female bodyguard also decided to resign after six months.

The Sun also reported that Harry and Meghan have lost two assistant private secretaries in recent weeks: Amy Pickerell and Heather Wong. The two had come from the Foreign Office in a bid to create a more global team.