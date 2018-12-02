'The Daily Mail' says that Melissa Toubati was stressed with the Duchess' demands.

More information is now being shared about the personal assistant who resigned after working for Meghan Markle after only six months. When the story broke, no reason was given as to why Melissa Toubati quit suddenly after everyone who worked with her gave glowing reports, but now sources close to the matter say she left in tears after the Duchess of Sussex’s demands got to be too much.

The Daily Mail reports that sources claim that the pressure got to be too much for the 39-year-old professional personal assistant.

“Her job was highly ­pressurised and in the end, it became too much. She put up with quite a lot. Meghan put a lot of demands on her and it ended up with her in tears. She is hugely talented and played a pivotal role in the success of the royal wedding. She’ll be missed by everyone in the household.”

Toubati had previously worked for Robbie Williams and Ayda Field and came with glowing references, but she reached her breaking point quickly while working for Markle.

“Melissa is a total professional and fantastic at her job, but things came to a head and it was easier for them both to go their separate ways.”

When Toubati resigned, the palace was authorized to praise her and all the hard work she did in organizing the royal wedding.

There are sources that agree that some of Markle’s demands, especially around the wedding, were over the top, and it even put Prince Harry on edge, causing him to snap at people, saying that “whatever Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

Sources are also claiming that Toubati wasn’t the first person in the palace to walk away from Markle in tears. During the preparations for the wedding, Markle reportedly made Kate Middleton cry with demands over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress.

Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, Meghan Markle‘s former agent, said that in the months leading up to the royal wedding, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex became a Bridezilla, even getting into a conflict with the queen over which tiara the former actor wanted to wear to her wedding.

“Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it.”

Markle’s first choice was an emerald tiara with links to Russia, and so it was impossible. Prince Harry tried arguing her case with his grandmother.

“She gets what tiara she’s given by me.” Mic drop by Queen Elizabeth.