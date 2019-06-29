Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Gives Terrible Details About His Health

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, July 1 through July 5, shows Chelsea letting Adam down easy, while Abby gets terrible news from Victor. Plus, Phyllis gets a whiff of Kevin that’s all too familiar.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) stuns Adam (Mark Grossman) when she interrupts their reunion with her harsh reality. While Adam is dreaming of living together as a family again with Chelsea and Connor in the penthouse, she has other plans. She tells Adam that the only reason she returned to Genoa City is to ask Adam to let her go.

Chelsea has a whole new life after living for a long time in survival mode. Whether she loves her new husband or not has no bearing on her decision. Connor needs a stable life, and Chelsea has worked hard to find one for him — one without the Newman name attached.

Chelsea may underestimate Adam’s desire to get his life back, though. Plus, he’s also Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) son. Victor stops at nothing to get what he wants, and Adam is a lot like his father. She is going to have a tough time keeping Adam from Connor and herself.

Meanwhile, she’s usually the last to know, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets a message from Victor. She’s positive her dad called her to come to Newman Enterprises to talk to her about his health. Abby asks Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Victor’s health, and the look on Nikki’s face is all it takes to confirm her worst fears.

While Victor already told Nick (Joshua Morrow) about his new experimental treatment plan with its life-changing side effects, Abby doesn’t know. Victor also asked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to serve as CEO of the family business in his stead. Now, he must have something to say to his often forgotten second daughter. Abby is busy with Society, but she may be able to figure out a way to help her dad fight his rare blood disease.

Finally, a computer issue enlightens Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) about her recent kidnapping. She gets Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to help her, and when he leans over her computer, she smells his cologne. While Kevin tries to play it off as half the men in Genoa City wearing the scent, Phyllis knows better. She realizes that Kevin kidnapped her, but she has no idea why. Once she does learn Kevin’s reasons, Phyllis will have even more ammunition to get herself back on top of the game.