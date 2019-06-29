WWE News: Triple H Welcomes Paul Heyman And Eric Bischoff Back To The Team

Two of the biggest names in wrestling are getting welcomes from one of its greatest stars.

This week brought about a huge shake up in the world of professional wrestling as two huge names from the past were given a lot of power. WWE announced this week that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were going to become the Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively. As Vince McMahon put these blasts from the past into big positions of authority, many have wondered what Triple H thinks of this whole thing.

It was a move that no one saw coming and old-school wrestling fans really didn’t know what to make of it. The mastermind behind ECW was taking charge of Raw, and the former president of WCW was heading up SmackDown, and it blew the minds of fans.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the move to put Heyman in that position was something that began months ago. The plan to have Eric Bischoff put in charge of the blue brand is something that came about over the course of the last few weeks.

Many have wondered how Vince McMahon’s son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, was going to handle this news or how he factored into the new power distribution. While he’s not going to come right out and say he’s against it, the former multi-time champion did finally comment on the new hires on Friday night.

Two people who pushed our industry and @WWE forward over the last 25+ years. Great to have @HeymanHustle and @EBischoff working on #Raw and #SDLive. Welcome BACK to the team. https://t.co/e5gxEVgl8r — Triple H (@TripleH) June 29, 2019

There’s no denying that his words ring true as Heyman and Bischoff are two men who helped shape the industry of professional wrestling beginning in the 1990s. While developing their own companies and trying to make those successful, they also pushed WWE to become what it has grown into today.

Over the years, both men became big parts of WWE as well, with Bischoff having various roles in the company at different periods of time. Heyman has been with the promotion for a long time now as an agent, superstar developer, and as the on-air business advocate for Brock Lesnar.

The New York Post believes that the hiring of these two big names is exactly “the shakeup WWE needed.” With ratings dropping for both of its flagship shows, and the poor attendance of the recent Stomping Grounds pay-per-view being an absolute money nightmare, something desperate needed to be done.

For those who know wrestling, the hiring of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff may not come off as desperate, but more of a stroke of genius. Triple H appeared to be in a place of grooming to eventually take over WWE one day from Vince McMahon, and it hasn’t been said if that will or will not happen.

For now, two of the biggest names in the sport are coming back, and Triple H has publicly welcomed them with open arms.