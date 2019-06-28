Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly Rethinking Her Decision To Plead Not Guilty

Lori Loughlin is second-guessing her choice to plead not guilty in the college admissions scandal that has rocked her life.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the actress felt “very much alone” as life seems to go on without her.

“While a few friends have stuck by her side, many others have cut her off,” the source said.

The source also said that Loughlin has not changed her stance that her involvement in the scandal has been a “huge misunderstanding” but seeing other people involved in the case receive jail sentences has “scared” her.

“She is watching the reduced sentences of those who have taken plea deals, and wondering each day if she’s made the wrong decision,” the source said.

The insider also claimed that the actress has “no choice but to hang in there and do the best she can.”

The source said Loughlin was trying to live her life like normal and be strong but it wasn’t easy for the actress, who has lost work because of the scandal. Loughlin has also reportedly lost the support of friends and is feeling a “fall from grace” as she was once seen as a “wholesome mom.” She is now being perceived as a “pariah,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.

“People keep giving Lori a hard time for being out and about and looking carefree, but she realizes that she might end up in prison and this might just be her last months of freedom for some time,” the source said.

Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March for allegedly paying the University of Southern California $500,000 to admit their daughters to the college’s row team even though neither girl was experienced in the sport. The couple was among dozens of parents who were charged by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Of those parents was actress Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to the charges brought against her. Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 to have someone take the SAT test for her daughter. Prosecutors are seeking four to 10 months behind bars but because she agreed to plead guilty, the judge could decide not to send her to jail at all. Sentencing is scheduled for September 13, according to The Associated Press.

Loughlin has remained steadfast in her claims that she did not know she was doing anything wrong. She has also stated that she wanted her day in court so she could tell her side of the story.