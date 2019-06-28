Kate McKinnon Does A Perfect Marianne Williamson Impersonation On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

While the second Democratic presidential debate Thursday night made the most news for a contentious exchange about race and history between Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden, the other breakout of the night was candidate Marianne Williamson.

The candidate, who has never held public office, is best known as an author, speaker, and activist who, per The Inquisitr, has come under fire for statements that have been construed as anti-vaccine.

In the debate, Williamson made several statements that are far from typical of presidential candidates. She vowed to defeat Donald Trump with “love” and was critical of the idea that plans can win the election. She also said her first act as president would be to call the president of New Zealand.

“I will meet you on that field,” Williamson said in her closing statement. “And love will win.”

Williamson’s debate performance was a big hit on Twitter, both from people making fun of her and those who were entertained by the things she said and the way she said them. There was also much speculation over who might play Williamson on Saturday Night Live when it returns in the fall as well as consternation that the popular sketch show isn’t scheduled to return for nearly three more months.

Kate McKinnon unveils her soon-expiring Marianne Williamson impression on Late Night https://t.co/PDAL6Fjlur pic.twitter.com/g0kNgsuNh2 — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) June 28, 2019

However, it turned out SNL fans didn’t have to wait so long to hear an actress from the show impersonate Williamson. Kate McKinnon happened to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday night, and as the show taped after the debate, she was able to debut an impression of Williamson while also discussing her past Elizabeth Warren impersonation. McKinnon, for several years, played 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on the show.

Meyers joked that Williamson “might not make it to the fall” and while McKinnon joked that she was just “practicing,” she delivered a passable imitation of Williamson talking about her skepticism about “plans.”

There is some speculation, per The Inquisitr, that McKinnon might be leaving Saturday Night Live, although there’s been no announcement to that regard. The actress, known for doing a large variety of impressions of political figures and other celebrities, both male and female, since joining SNL in 2012, has been taking on a lot of movie roles of late. She co-stars in the new movie Yesterday, which opened on Friday.

The impression had been predicted during the debate.

“Kate McKinnon watching Marianne Williamson with a pen and a pad, I hope,” New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff tweeted earlier in the evening.