Teresa Giudice Spotted With Reported 26-Year-Old Love Interest Blake Schreck

Despite her denials, it looks like Teresa Giudice’s romance with Blake Schreck is still going strong. Eyewitnesses say they saw the pair together in New York City on Thursday night, just four months after the two were sighted hanging out in Miami.

According to Us Weekly, the 26-year-old West Virginia University graduate and Real Housewives of New Jersey star were hanging out at the rooftop bar R17 where they “sat across from each other on the terrace.”

The pair was spotted drinking red wine and beer together as they laughed and talked.

“They were laughing a lot together,” the source said. “Blake was making Teresa laugh, and she was giggling. They looked very much like a couple on a date.”

Apparently, the plan was to stick around to watch Charlie XCX perform at the bar, but the two ended up leaving early together at 9 p.m. Eyewitnesses say that it was Blake who urged Teresa to take off. After returning from the toilet, witnesses say, he ushered her out of the bar.

“When Teresa came out of the bathroom, she asked Blake if they could stay and he said, ‘I already called the elevator. Let’s get out of here,'” the source said.

Teresa is still married to her husband Joe Guidice after tying the knot in 1999, but the pair have been on the rocks ever since the two spent separate sentences behind bars for fraud. Now, Joe is threatened with being forced to return to his native Italy as the result of his crimes, and Teresa says that if that happens, she will stay in the U.S.

Teresa was first spotted with Blake earlier this year at a New Year’s Eve party. At the time, people reported that the 47-year-old was flirting and rubbing Blake’s leg. Teresa’s attorney James J. Leonard Jr. said that nothing was happening between the two at the time, saying it was just a fun night out with friends.

The attorney reiterated this message about the most recent interaction between the pair.

“This is a working business relationship between two professionals. They are collectively working on a project that includes other individuals and have been for quite some time. It’s 100 percent strictly business,” he said, according to the Us Weekly report.

The pair set tongues wagging when they met up again in February in Miami, where they were photographed holding hands, and later going to the beach together.