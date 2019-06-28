‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Season 6 Brings At Least One Engagement, Teases Reality Steve

Season 6 filming just wrapped on Bachelor in Paradise and spoilers are starting to emerge. Additional information will emerge in the weeks ahead as the August 5 premiere date draws near, but in the meantime, spoiler king Reality Steve just revealed one buzzworthy engagement nugget.

Reality Steve shared one significant Bachelor in Paradise spoiler via Twitter on Friday morning. He says that there is one engagement he is ready to confirm, and it involves Demi Burnett.

Fans will remember Demi from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She tended to be rather outrageous, and she popped up a couple of times this spring on Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette season as well.

Burnett had been pretty open about her interest in doing Bachelor in Paradise, but spoilers from Reality Steve have already detailed that her participation comes with a twist. Now, the engagement follows a similar path.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Demi did join Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, but she apparently wasn’t looking for a new romantic partner. Instead, Reality Steve says that Burnett came to filming with a partner already, and she is using this opportunity to go public about dating both men and women.

The buzz is that Demi has been in a relationship with a woman named Kristian Haggerty since early this year. She is said to have met Kristian through her roommate, Catherine Agro, who was also on Colton’s Bachelor season.

While Demi apparently joined Paradise on her own as filming began, Kristian was soon brought into the mix of things. This is definitely unusual for the show, as Kristian isn’t a prior cast member and the two ladies had already been dating for months. Viewers will see the two stick around throughout the full season, it seems, but it doesn’t sound as if they ever went on dates with others or faced any risk of elimination.

Now, Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that Demi and Kristian got engaged during the finale in Mexico. However, he believes that this was all orchestrated ahead of filming by Demi and production and it seems likely that ABC will hype this to the hilt.

Spoilers have suggested that this won’t be the only engagement coming in the Season 6 finale. Rumors have been floating around about other couples who seemed to be quite solid toward the finale filming, but Reality Steve hasn’t revealed any additional spoilers on this front yet.

Previous spoilers shared by The Inquisitr have detailed that Blake Horstmann has gone through some dramatic moments thanks to prior hookups with ladies on the cast this summer. Many fans were rooting for a pairing between Hannah Godwin and Blake. However, it’s said that she connected with Dylan Barbour from the current Bachelorette season and fans are hoping for an engagement between these two.

Who else from Season 6 will end up leaving Mexico together and which ones will last? Additional Bachelor in Paradise spoilers will surely emerge soon and it sounds like it’s going to be a wild ride.