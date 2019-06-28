Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Spotted Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Ahead Of Kentucky Wedding

Lala Kent shared a couple of clips of the 'Vanderpump Rules' film crew.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are in Kentucky for their weekend wedding, as are their co-stars and Vanderpump Rules film crew.

On Thursday night, June 27, Taylor and Cartwright’s co-star and friend, Lala Kent, shared a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories in which the soon-to-be-married couple was spotted greeting their guests on a stunning wooden staircase in what appeared to be their selected wedding venue, The Kentucky Castle.

Throughout the past several days, Taylor and Cartwright have been spending time at Cartwright’s family’s farm. Days ago, they were joined in the area by their co-stars, including Kent and the rest of the bridal party.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year, Cartwright revealed that the majority of her female co-stars, including Kent, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, would be serving as bridesmaids in her wedding and confirmed she had chosen Katie Maloney as her Matron of honor. Meanwhile, Maloney’s husband, Tom Schwartz, and their co-star Tom Sandoval would be serving as Taylor’s best men.

Taylor and Cartwright got engaged in June 2018 in Malibu and in December of that year, Taylor’s romantic proposal aired during the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere episode. Since then, they’ve been ensuring every detail is just right for their June 29 wedding.

Earlier this week, before flying to Kentucky for Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, Schroeder, spoke to Us Weekly about her excitement.

“I’m so happy for them and I’m so excited,” she told the magazine. “It’s a castle! I mean how cool is that? So I’m really excited to stay in a castle. They’re feeling great, honestly. No complaints. They’re already there.”

While Taylor has exhibited some questionable behavior on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules — including cheating on Cartwright with another woman just one year prior to their engagement — Schroeder said she’s sure that he is a changed man at this point in his life.

“I’ve watched him change so much over the years and really shift,” she explained. “And he is just so ready. He is so thirsty for it. He’s like on a deserted island just desperate for family life.”

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year, Taylor said he’s hoping to start a family with Cartwright soon after they wed. He added that he plans to have two children with her.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year in Vanderpump Rules Season 8.