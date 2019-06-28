‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reveals She Might Be Pregnant In New Clip

Amber Portwood is already the mother of two children, but could she be pregnant with another? That is what she suspects on a new episode of Teen Mom OG. According to a report from OK! Magazine, in a new clip of the show airing Monday night, Amber reveals that she might be pregnant.

Amber makes the announcement to her family, including her mother. When hearing the news, Amber’s mom asks when Amber and her boyfriend Andrew plan on getting married. The clip of Amber’s segment cuts out before she answers the marriage question and before she reveals anymore about a potential pregnancy. Fans will have to tune in Monday night to find out what is going on with Amber!

The reality show star was introduced to fans on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Leah. Amber and her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Amber’s life spiraled downward and she spent some time in prison. Upon her release, she worked hard to turn her life around and has done a great job.

She met her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in 2017. The two announced they were expecting a baby together shortly after they started dating. Amber gave birth to the couple’s son, James, in May 2018. The two recently celebrated their son’s first birthday.

Things have been going well for Amber who admits she now gets along well with her ex, Gary Shirley. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber recently revealed that Gary is “like part of the family.” Amber explained the relationship to E! News.

“I think when I started looking at him like that, it really made things easier. He was the same. He had to look at me that way too and now we’re always in each other’s lives because of Leah.”

While Amber and Andrew may not be married just yet, their relationship is growing strong. Recently, Amber revealed that she and her boyfriend went on a date night together. Amber took to her Instagram page to share photos of the couple spending time together on their date night.

Amber has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for a decade. New episodes air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in Monday nights to catch up with Amber Portwood as well as the rest of the cast, including Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd.