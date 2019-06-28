Meghan Markle Has ‘No Regrets’ Over Luxe NYC Baby Shower, Reveals Royal Insider

Meghan Markle reportedly has “no regrets” over the luxe New York City baby shower thrown for her by her closest friends in February of this year, said an insider close to the Duchess of Sussex in a report from Us Weekly.

“She doesn’t regret the baby shower in NYC that got so much backlash,” the source told Us. “She doesn’t regret celebrating her baby or doing it in NYC.”

Markle received plenty of blowback in the press for the star-studded event that went against what is normally reserved royal tradition. It was held at the most expensive hotel in the Big Apple — The Mark — in the penthouse suite which costs a whopping $75,000 a night.

The guest list included, according to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, per Glamour Magazine, Markle’s best pal Jessica Mulroney, actress Abigail Spencer, Amal Clooney, Gayle King, NBC Cable Entertainment chairman Bonnie Hammer, chef Markus Anderson, actress Janina Gavankar, designer Misha Nonoo, Markle’s Northwestern University friends, Daniel Martin, and Serge Normant.

Serena Williams was the host of the event and reportedly footed the bill for the several-day affair. The two women have been pals for over 10 years and maintain their friendship even though Markle is officially a royal and Williams maintains a hectic schedule training and playing competitive tennis. Williams attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May of 2018. Markle will reportedly attend Wimbledon when Williams competes this July.

While baby showers are clearly a tradition Markle grew up with, it is not something that is normally done for royal mothers. They might have a gathering where they get together as a way to honor the mother-to-be, but a party where gifts are exchanged is very un-royal. Kate Middleton, Markle’s sister-in-law and the wife of Prince William, had a small fete thrown in her honor before the birth of her eldest son, Prince George, in 2013.

“As an American, she was very excited to have a baby shower thrown for her. I think she’d have felt she was missing out if she didn’t have one,” a source told Vanity Fair.“It’s been such a fun time for her; she is with her oldest friends in the city she loves and really enjoying herself.”

Markle would generate a ton of backlash for agreeing to the event. Buckingham Palace officially confirmed on the event, per the Daily Express, that Markle’s trip was “privately funded,” but did not comment on details of her visit nor her security plans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the royal family on May 6, almost one year to the day the couple wed in grand style.