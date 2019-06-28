Kim Petras Releases ‘Clarity’ Project After Months Of Anticipation

After releasing new tracks over the past eight weeks, Kim Petras’ highly anticipated Clarity project is now out worldwide, which she announced via Instagram.

“Kim has been releasing a new single every week for the past 8 weeks, taking her fans on a journey through to the latest stone cold banger, ‘Icy’,” her press release states.

The project will include the previously released tracks “Blow It All,” “Sweet Spot,” “Got My Number,” “Do Me,” “All I Do Is Cry,” “Clarity,” “Personal Hell,” “Another One,” and “Broken.”

“With 2018’s ‘Heart to Break,’ Kim established herself as a pop force to watch for, racking up over 150 million global streams and earning her admirers like Demi Lovato and Charli XCX.”

The full Clarity track-listing:

“Clarity” “Icy” “Got My Number” “Sweet Spot” “Personal Hell” “Broken” “All I Do is Cry” “Do Me” “Meet The Parents” “Another One” “Blow It All” “Shinin”

For the Gay Times latest “Summer of Pride” issue, Petras graced the cover, which The Inquisitr reported.

In the magazine, Petras talks about being a transgender artist and how they are perceived.

“A lot of people still think that just because an artist is trans, they can’t be lucrative and they can’t make money for the label. But the trans girls in music are kind of doing it for themselves anyway,” the “I Don’t Want It All” songstress expressed.

For the shoot, she is posing topless in pink-and-blue trousers. Her long hair covers her chest as she flaunts her fierce nails in one of the shots. She is positioned on her knees and is also wearing white boots.

Petras just finished the North American leg of her tour which ended in San Francisco, California. For her show at the Fonda Theater, “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker Demi Lovato went to watch her show and met her backstage.

Demi shared their photo together to her Instagram and let her 72.8 million followers know that she thinks Kim is super talented and that she “stans” for her so hard. So far, the post has racked up over 1.1 million likes.

In August, Kim will start the European leg of her “Broken Tour,” which will continue in September.

So far, Petras has released two EPs under her current label, BunHead — Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1. and Turn Off the Light, Vol. 2. She has collaborated with a number of established acts throughout her career, including Sophie, Cheat Codes, and Charli XCX.

Currently, she has over 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners.

On Instagram, Kim has over 290,000 followers, and on Twitter, she has over 96,100 followers.