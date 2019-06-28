‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Stuns In Red Minidress Ahead Of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright Wedding

The Bravo star looks drop dead gorgeous as she celebrates with her co-stars in Kentucky.

Katie Maloney is killin’ it in Kentucky. The Vanderpump Rules star found the perfect “outfit of the night” after landing in the Bluegrass State to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of pals Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

While Brittany’s Kentucky Castle wedding venue is fit for a princess, Katie proved she’s still queen as she stepped out with husband Tom Schwartz wearing a gorgeous red floral minidress by Delfi Collective. The dress, called the Lala, is listed at Saks Fifth Avenue for $398.

In an Instagram photo, Katie posed next to her buttoned-up husband as they attended what appeared to be a pre-wedding celebration on Thursday. Katie tagged the photo #OOTN, which is a play on pal Stassi Schroeder’s ongoing #OOTD, or Outfit of the Day.

Vanderpump Rules fans hit the comments section of the post to remark how gorgeous Katie Maloney looked as she showed off her endless legs in the stunning snap. Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid wrote to Maloney, “U r so cute,” while fellow Bravo star Amanda Batula (Summer House) added, “Holy hottie.”

Many fans also commented on Katie Maloney’s killer body, with several noting that she looks “snatched.” One fan described her as “Skinny Bubba,” referencing Tom Schwartz’ adorable “Bubba” nickname he has for his wife.

“You both look amazing but like, wow Katie, you’re a bombshell as per usual!” one fan wrote.

“How anyone can body shame you is INSANE!” another Vanderpunp Rules fan added.

Indeed, it’s had to imagine that Maloney has been body shamed in the past, but last fall Vanderpump Rules fans saw a shocking scene during which Katie’s co-star James Kennedy bashed her for wearing short shorts during SUR’s Pride event and told her to “lose some f***ing weight.” Maloney then told SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump that she was no longer willing to work at a place where body shaming is tolerated, and Kennedy was subsequently fired from his ongoing DJ gig at the West Hollywood restaurant and lounge.

After the episode aired, Katie Maloney revealed that she was a “very unhappy person” for three years due to negative comments that made her feel unworthy of love. In addition to Kennedy’s cruel comment, Katie was once body shamed on-camera by event planner Kevin Lee.

Loading...

According to People, earlier this year Katie opened up on her Instagram story to admit that she “let” her body become a topic of conversation on Vanderpump Rules because she didn’t have enough self-love to argue it. Katie also revealed that it was hard to see her body change from how it looked when Vanderpump Rules started in 2013. Katie Maloney was just 24-years-old when the Bravo reality show debuted six years ago.

“I was someone who worked out since high school — I was a cheerleader — and I just always worked out and never thought of it. I gave myself a rest, I quit one gym, and that was probably the wrong time to do that because I was 28 and my body was like, guess what, you can’t do that anymore! But it’s fine, it’s called age. I’m 30 and with every milestone I get to in life I try to embrace it.”

Katie went on to say that she now realizes she doesn’t need to be the same size as she was when she was 25.

Based on her hot minidress shot, Katie Maloney’s body confidence is back — and she looks better than ever.