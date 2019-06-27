Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Black After Swimsuit Body ‘Deserves An Oscar’ Comment

Kourtney Kardashian is turning heads. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star received the ultimate compliment earlier this week. Her Costa Rican Instagram swimsuit photo was told it “deserves an Oscar,” per The Inquisitr. Kourtney may have returned from her beach vacation, but this 40-year-old isn’t done wowing.

On June 27, the Daily Mail reported Kourtney “[stunning]” during a daytime outing. The newspaper wasn’t wrong. Kourtney had been photographed in Los Angeles, California. Her stylish outfit came as a semi-sheer and belted top in blacks paired with casual jeans. The unusual upper featured feather detailing around the sleeves and an Asian-style collar with cream-colored piping. Despite opting to mostly cover up her curves, the mother of three was still sending out her signature femininity. The top’s belt accentuated Kourtney’s slender waist. Its opaque nature also upped the ante above the bust by turning see-through.

Kourtney accessorized her ensemble with stylish black heels. Her face appeared low-frills on the makeup – this beauty doesn’t seem to need any.

As the Daily Mail reports, Kourtney wasn’t alone. She was out to join ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick. This former couple may have called it quits in 2015, but they remain in each others’ lives. Together, they are co-parenting their three children. Ten-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign all joined their parents during the family’s recent Costa Rica vacation.

Kourtney seems to make headlines every time she’s spotted with Scott. The Talentless founder is currently dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie. Kourtney seems to have accepted Sofia into the family, although her presence in Scott and Sofia’s lives is marked – in December of last year, Kourtney joined her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend on a Mexican vacation.

Fans continue to probe Scott and Kourtney – many believe the two to be made for one another. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight regarding where things stand with Kourtney, Scott pointed towards misconceptions, but his words remained vague.

“I think you really got to figure out what’s important to you at the end of the day. I mean, there’s so many different things that can pull you in different directions. You could look online, and Instagram, and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day – I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable. You want to love the people you are with.”

Scott’s thoughts might not be crystal-clear, but one thing is. His ex-girlfriend is looking better than ever (and she definitely deserved that “Oscar” comment).