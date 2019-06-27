Lisa Vanderpump Is Reportedly Torn Over Attending Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

Vanderpump may be present at the event after all.

Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t yet made an official decision in regard to whether or not she’ll attend Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding this Saturday, June 29, in Versailles, Kentucky.

According to a June 26 report from Hollywood Life, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who quit the long-running Bravo TV series earlier this month, is said to be torn about the decision, which comes in the midst of production on Vanderpump Rules‘ upcoming eighth season.

“Lisa hasn’t informed anyone that her plans have changed so as of now, she will still be going to the wedding as planned, however, those close to the situation feel that Lisa is undecided on what to do,” an insider revealed on June 26.

Vanderpump tragically lost her mother, Jean Vanderpump, just one week ago and because of the heartbreaking incident — as well as the upcoming funeral arrangements — it may be too difficult for her emotionally to attend the couple’s joyous event. That said, Vanderpump loves Taylor and Cartwright and had truly wanted to be at their wedding to celebrate their marriage.

“Lisa still cannot believe everything that’s happened to her, but it’s made her a stronger person,” the insider explained.

According to the report, Vanderpump is struggling as she attempts to get through the recent events she’s endured. Because of that, she hasn’t been wanting to leave her Beverly Hills home very much. As the source explained, being with her close family members and pets is her way of grieving the loss of her mother.

Although Vanderpump could likely end up skipping Saturday’s event, Taylor and Cartwright will “totally understand” if she is unable to make it to their wedding.

As you go to RIP with Mark,mummy.

A tragic year for sure.

I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness.

Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.???????????? pic.twitter.com/hxpsCgION0 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

Loading...

While Vanderpump may not be present when Taylor and Cartwright walk down the aisle, a number of their other co-stars, including Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder, are already in Kentucky for the event.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Taylor and Cartwright selected several of their co-stars to act as bridesmaids and grooms and also named Katie Maloney as the matron of honor, and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as the best men.

Although Taylor and Sandoval had a falling out during the show’s Season 7 reunion taping, during which Taylor told Sandoval he no longer wanted him to serve as his best man, they appear to have reconciled.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.