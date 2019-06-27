Sofia Richie’s Fans Tell Her To ‘Stop Hanging’ With The Kardashians Amid Rumors She Has Lip Fillers

Sofia Richie is a natural beauty without any cosmetic help whatsoever, but her fans have started to notice that her face is looking different lately.

The model took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a couple of close-ups, which showed her impeccable glam game, but her followers took issue with the fact that her lips seemed much larger than normal. Sofia is known for her full lips, but it was noticeable that they were bigger than usual, either due to smart makeup techniques or a type of cosmetic enhancement that is very popular among the Kardashian-Jenner clan — lip fillers.

Now that the 20-year-old has been hanging out with the reality TV family quite a lot, particularly with Kylie Jenner, fans accused her of taking a leaf from their book and overdoing it with the plastic surgery.

“Her lips are either severely over-lined, or she’s just recently had fillers. Bit much…” one online user wrote.

Another one added, “Do u ever smile? That face is the same face the K crew show all the time.”

Someone else took it a little further by writing, “Damn you better slow down them lips almost bigger than your face.”

Another one joked, “You look like a Bratz.”

One person even went the extra mile and accused Sofia of having had work done all over her face.

“GIRL THE NOSE JOB THE CHIN REDUCTION THE LIP INJECTIONS WE CAN TELLLLLL BOOOO STOP.” “Stop hanging out with Kylie.”

However, her fans are definitely right about one thing: Sofia has been spending quite a lot of time with Kylie lately, with whom she’s been friends with since their teenage years. Last week, while Sofia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, was in Costa Rica with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, she was hanging out with Kylie at a friend’s birthday. But according to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Kourt is not too happy about their close relationship, as she expects full loyalty from her sisters — despite the fact that she, too, is on good terms with her ex’s current flame.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty revealed she had some big announcement coming soon in her latest Instagram post’s caption, where she also tagged New Zealand publication Remix Magazine. Sofia’s strong makeup game, including an incredible black eyeliner and perfectly shaped eyebrows, along with the super sleek hairstyle that allowed her bright locks to cascade down her back, suggested that she may have been shooting for the magazine.