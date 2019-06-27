Dog The Bounty Hunter Speaks Out On Wife Beth Chapman’s Death In First Interview Since Passing

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman made his first public appearance and interview on Wednesday night following the death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman.

According to Hawaii News Now, Duane Chapman gave his first interview after Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer early Wednesday morning.

Flanked by his family members, Dog was calm, cool, and collected as he told the media that things have been “terrible” for the family since Beth checked into the hospital over the weekend.

“Right now we’re mourning the death. It’s not good,” he said of the state of the family following Beth’s passing.

Duane went on to reveal that Beth’s death was “completely unexpected.”

“She knew that someday this day would come. It came very unexpected. Really fast,” he told the cameras, adding that the family “didn’t prepare” to lose Beth.

Dog then began to choke up when he talked about how all of his wife’s things were still in their home where she left them just a couple of days ago. He even joked that Beth would continue to control him from Heaven, revealing there are notes from his wife all over his things.

“We got to find a cure. Some get lucky, but most pass away,” Duane told the media of the fight against cancer, comparing it to the polio outbreak of years past.

He went on to reveal that when Beth was diagnosed with cancer, she wanted to come home to Hawaii from her other home state, Colorado, revealing how much they loved living on the island.

He went on to share that Beth fought hard for as long as she could and that she wanted to live.

“She did it her way. Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad. She had faith,” Duane told the media, claiming that when Beth’s health took a turn for the worse he didn’t know what to do, so he said “In Jesus’ name,” which she responded, “Say it again. Say it more.”

Dog also stated that Beth did come out of her coma a few times and told her children that she loved them, asking if they were okay, and telling them not to worry.

“I hope that there’s a God, and if there is I’m going to see my honey again, and that’s all we can do, is hope,” Chapman said as he fought back emotion.

Fans can keep up with Beth Chapman’s family by following her husband Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” on social media.