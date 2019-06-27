Watch India Vs. West Indies Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match 34, Start Time, Preview

West Indies are looking at their final opportunity to make a run at the ICC 2019 World Cup semifinals, but they must beat undefeated India to do it.

After back-to-back heartbreaking defeats to New Zealand and Bangladesh, West Indies have one last, albeit remote, chance to get themselves back into the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. But their opponent on Thursday, the mighty India, narrowly avoided what could have been a devastating upset to Afghanistan their last time out, showing vulnerabilities that, as CricBuzz notes in an analysis of the upcoming match, the Windies will be focused on exploiting as they desperately push for the two points. Despite only one win on the West Indies record, host nation England’s sudden skid has opened at least a small window of possibility — but that window will slam shut if the Windies fall to India in the match that will live stream from Old Trafford.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the India vs. West Indies 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 34th ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, June 27, at the 26,000-capacity Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Greater Manchester, England.

The match will get started for Indian viewers at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In the Caribbean islands, however, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Atlantic Standard Time, or 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will also need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup match between India and West Indies, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

West Indies opened their 2019 World Cup campaign on a promising note, with a crushing seven wicket win over Pakistan with 218 balls remaining, as CricInfo reported. But West Indies have not won since, taking a third point from one washed-out match. Now, the Windies must will all three of their remaining matches — with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to follow after India — while England lose their last two, all the while hoping that Pakistan and Bangladesh each get stuck on seven points as well. If that unlikely scenario comes to pass, West Indies advances to the semifinals after all.

Watch a preview of the India-West Indies match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the India vs. West Indies 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 34, according to ESPN.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Kedar Jadhav, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravindra Jadeja, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, 3 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Carlos Brathwaite, 7 Jason Holder (captain), 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Oshane Thomas.

Chris Gayle announced that he will not retire from ODI cricket after all, following the World Cup. Clive Mason / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the India vs. West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup match, while in the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the India vs. West Indies clash — as the Windies take what will likely be their last shot at staying in the tournament — in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which streams all World Cup cricket matches.