Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Alexis Wants Brad To Tell The Truth

Brad's panic is growing as each day goes by that he withholds the truth.

On Wednesday’s General Hospital, Shiloh was having a good day after watching Willow get arrested, but he still doesn’t have any information on the whereabouts of his child. There are many in Port Charles who aim to keep it that way. Alexis, Brad, and Julian put their heads together to talk about the best way to keep Wiley safe from his father.

Brad is still fretting and getting desperate, as Soap Central has teased, and Julian is still trying to calm him down. This has been going on for months. Alexis walked into Charlie’s Pub to give them an update on the hearing. She got a text from Diane saying that Willow was arrested for contempt of court and is now sitting in a jail cell. Brad was shocked that she kept her word on doing whatever it takes to make sure that her son is not found out by Shiloh. Willow is not talking.

Alexis broke the news that Shiloh could possibly petition to open up the adoption records, but the look on Julian’s face told her that wouldn’t be a problem. She suggested that Brad and Lucas go tell the truth that they have Shiloh’s son, because if if the truth comes out that they knew all along about the baby’s father, then they would be in big trouble. Alexis thought it would be good to get ahead of the game before that happens. She wants to help them build a case and thinks that honesty is the best way to go.

Caught between Willow and Michael, Brad's Wiley secret is becoming harder for him to ignore.

Once she mentioned that Shiloh would be taking a DNA test to prove that he is Wiley’s father, Brad freaked. He told Alexis that that can’t happen. Now she knows something else is up.

Julian is dead set against being honest. Alexis knows that he tampered with the adoption records and she isn’t happy about that. General Hospital spoilers say that she will be furious with her ex on Thursday’s episode. He is likely going to stay mum about knowing anything else. Julian has vowed to keep his family intact and he is not about to jeopardize that by spilling his guts to Alexis. She will really be irate when the truth is finally spilled and she finds out that Julian knew all along that Wiley isn’t really Willow and Shiloh’s son.

Will Lucas go along with Alexis’ advice on being honest and confess that they have Shiloh’s son? Brad, of course, has been less than honest, and it’s all about to crash down around him soon.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.